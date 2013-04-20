Apple's iWatch Already Showing Strong Demand, Survey Says

Apple's iWatch doesn't exist yet, but that hasn't stopped people from wanting it. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company has yet to utter a word about its long-rumored wearable device, but a recent survey indicates fans could be flocking to the stores for an iWatch if Apple releases one.

The team at ChangeWave Research provided respondents with a list of hypothetical features that could appear in an Apple smart watch, such as health monitoring sensors, the ability to sync with iPhone and iPad devices, send texts or make phone calls, execute mobile payments and integrate with Siri.

According to the survey, 5 percent of respondents said that they are “Very Likely” to purchase an Apple smart watch. Of those surveyed, 14 percent said they were "Somewhat Likely" to buy an iWatch and 66 percent said they were "Unlikely." Assuming that the "Likely" and "Unlikely" are separate groups, this would mean that 1 in 5 respondents would be interested in purchasing an Apple smart watch.

“Apple’s track record of delivering ultra-convenient, easy to use products with a perceived ‘cool factor’ is driving pre-release demand for the rumored Apple ‘iWatch,’” Andy Golub of 451 Research, the parent company of Changewave Research said in the study. “While an ‘iWatch’ doesn’t yet exist — and if it ever does it will have to live up to super high expectations — it has the potential to be another huge success for the Cupertino, CA manufacturer.”

ChangeWave conducted a similar survey before Apple unveiled its first iPad in 2010, and the results are nearly identical. When asked if consumers would purchase an Apple tablet, 4 percent said that they were "Very Likely" as opposed to the 14 percent that were "Somewhat Likely."

Apple hasn't revealed any information about its alleged smart watch, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning over the past few months. The strongest piece of evidence suggesting an ‘iWatch’ is in the works is Apple’s patent for a device with a “flexible display couple to a bi-stable spring,” which even contains a picture depicting a wrist-worn device.

The foreseeable future for mobile technology is likely to see a surge in wearable devices. Google, which is also rumored to be working on a smart watch, is the first to launch a wearable gadget with its Glass headset. Samsung, LG and more recently Microsoft are also allegedly believed to be working on wristwatch devices of their own. Samsung has been showcasing its flexible display prototype for more than a year, but until now that technology was believed to be intended for smartphone use only.