Apple's AirPods Pro 2 hit lowest price ever before Valentine's Day

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a great Valentine's Day gift for that someone special. Among today's best bargains, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro are at their lowest price ever — just days before Valentine's Day

Currently, Amazon offers the AirPods Pro 2 for $199 (opens in new tab) which is $50 off their $249 list price. This is the lowest price ever for these 2nd generation AirPods Pro earbuds. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals we've tracked so far this year.

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Pick them up now for their lowest price ever.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. Over the 1st generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2 are powered by an upgraded H2 processor and feature new touch controls. They also bring enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life to Apple's pro-grade earbuds.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we loved the earbuds' personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes and impeccable controls. We were also impressed by their enriched soundstage and improved battery life. We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri.Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

By comparison, the AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro are identical in size and weight. At 1.79 ounces and 1.78 x 0.85 x 2.39 inches, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless charging case is slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro's case (1.8 x 0.9 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces).

Whether you're Valentine's Day gift shopping or need to pick up some new earbuds for yourself, you can't go wrong with the AirPods Pro 2.