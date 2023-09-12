At Apple's Wonderlust event earlier today, the Cupertino tech goliath unveiled the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9. Both smartwatches feature Apple's new custom S9 SiP silicon, with 5.6 billion transistors, a massive 60% more transistor than the previous S8 chip.

The new chip features a four-core Neural Engine process for machine learning (AI) that supposedly learns three times faster and enables many innovations like the new gestures feature set in WatchOS.

The differences between the two are more physical than internal, with both allowing for carbon-neutral combinations. Both Apple watches feature the same health applications and SOS safety measures, with the difference being the Ultra 2 gets a Siren.

Let's look to see in what other ways these two watches differ.

APPLE WATCH ULTRA 2 VS. APPLE WATCH SERIES 9: PRICE AND VALUE

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in a titanium 49mm case and costs a hefty $799. The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in a 41mm or 45mm aluminum or stainless steel case, starting at $399. Sure, you can save $400 on the Series 9, but for a person my size, the Ultra 2's 49mm size fits best, and because I'm rough on things, titanium will hold up better.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra 2

APPLE WATCH ULTRA 2 VS. APPLE WATCH SERIES 9: DESIGN

(Image credit: Future)

With the Ultra 2, you'll get a larger, brighter display, better battery life, and the ability to dive deep (328 feet). Is that worth $400? That is up to you to decide. Are you a swimmer? Do you need a watch made of a more rigid material like titanium? Also, are you okay with just one color choice for the case?

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in many colors, giving you far more options. Sure, it maxes out at 45mm and only comes in aluminum and stainless steel, but those are enough for most. Also, when was the last time you dove deeper than 1 meter into anything? 164 feet of water protection is enough for your local pool and scuba diving.

When you add that both watches come with the same new S9 SiP chip and applications, that $400 extra seems like throwing money away.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 9

APPLE WATCH ULTRA 2 VS. APPLE WATCH Series 9: DISPLAY

(Image credit: Future)

The Ultra 2 has the always-on Retina LTPO OLED 1.9-inch 502 x 410-pixel display; however, this year's Ultra can reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Series 9 features a 1.9-inch 430 x 352-pixel Retina LTPO OLED display and a potent 2,000 nits of brightness.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra 2

APPLE WATCH ULTRA 2 VS. APPLE WATCH SERIES 9: BATTERY LIFE AND CHARGING

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is rated at 18 hours of battery life and up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode. The larger Apple Ultra 2, with its bigger battery, can last up to 36 hours, and in Low Power Mode can last for up to 72 hours according to Apple's claims.

Both Watches feature fast wireless charging. However, bigger is better because longer battery life is better, so the Ultra 2 will take this one too.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Outlook

Whichever Apple Watch you buy, it's just a matter of preference and what you are willing to spend. Both watches offer fantastic performance thanks to the new S9 SiP chip, solid battery life, and access to great applications.

If I had an extra $799, I would buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as it's a better for someone my size. Also, who knows when I might need to dive 300 feet to invade an underwater base? I could be MI6 for all you know.

However, if you don't need the built-in siren or to dive into a dark, watery abyss, for $399, you can get a fantastic Apple Watch Series 9. Either way, you're winning.