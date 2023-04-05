Apple Pay Later splits your payments in 4 — do you have early access?

Apple Pay Later, introduced last week, lets customers split their purchases into four equal payments over a period of six weeks — sans Interest and fees.

As we speak, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly rolling out early-access invites to the first batch of Apple Pay Later customers. How will you know you've been chosen to participate? Apple will send you an invite via email detailing how Apple Pay Later works and how you can try it out.

Apple Pay Later rolls out early-access invites

Thanks to Twitter user @DylanMcD8, a software developer, we've got a sneak peek Apple Pay Later early access works.

1. You'll receive an early access email from Apple.

Apple Pay Later (Image credit: @DylanMcD8)

2. Head to the Wallet app and kick off the application process.

3. You then should have the option to split your purchases into four equal payments in a period of six weeks. You can use this feature anywhere Apple Pay is accepted.

If you're wondering whether applying for Apple Pay Later impacts your credit score, don't worry. The Cupertino-based tech giant confirmed that it will only use soft credit pulls to determine if applicants are in good financial standing.

And if you were already selected for early access and aren't sure how it works, just follow our guide on how to use Apple Pay Later.