Apple may hold multiple events this September — iPhone 13, new iPad, and MacBook Pro in the same month?

Apple may be breaking away from its traditional launch timeline after all, as a new report claims the tech giant will host multiple events this September. The next iPhone 13, iPad mini, MacBook Pro models, and more could be released in the same month.



According to a report from Digitimes (via iMore), Apple is planning to host multiple product launch conferences all in September. What's more, the report states one of the events will highlight an updated baseline iPad, which is expected to receive a redesign along with a chip upgrade.

Last year, Apple has a number of product launch events spaced out throughout the fall, starting with the reveal of the Apple Watch 6, the iPad Air (2020), and the latest baseline iPad in September. October saw the release of the iPhone 12, while the M1 MacBook lineup was unveiled in November. This year, launch dates could be more compact.



This isn't the first we've heard about multiple events. Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated he believes the Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up for a jam-packed series of announcements this fall, with the iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) set to arrive this September and the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models said to launch by November.



Digitimes, a Taiwan-based business analysis outlet, has a bumpy track record when it comes to rumors and leaks. However, Apple does have a number of rumored products expected to arrive this fall; enough for multiple events in September and later this year.



As previously noted by Gurman, Apple will refresh the Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini, iPhone 13 and Macbook Pro models. As a result of high demand, the tech giant is set to increase iPhone 13 production by 20%.



Whatever the case, prepare for multiple Apple events this fall. Each of the events are expected to be virtual, which can be easily viewed on Apple's official website and on YouTube much like the preview WWDC 2021 event. While we wait for each big announcement, check out why you might want to hold off buying this year's MacBook Pros.

