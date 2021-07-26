Next Apple event likely to be virtual — iPhone 13 set to be unveiled

Apple's anticipated iPhone 13 launch is rumored to take place at an upcoming product event this fall, but don't expect it to be a return to in-person events.



As noted in Bloomberg's Power On newsletter (via iMore), Mark Gurman believes the tech giant's next event will be "another promotional video" for fans to view on Apple's official website and on YouTube much like the preview WWDC 2021 event.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple switched to virtual events after its last in-person product launch in 2019. While many were expecting the tech giant to go back to the norm since Apple employees were set to be back in the office in September, this requirement has now been delayed.



Gurman states it would be "plausible" for Apple to ditch virtual events and return to in-person product launch events, but only if cases of infections were low. While the iPhone 13 announcement is now expected to be delivered the same way the iPhone 12 was revealed, this could be the last time we see a virtual Apple event.

What to expect at the next Apple event

Apple's next event is expected to take place this September, with reports indicating it will happen in the third week of the month. This suggests a September 21 showcase.

While the iPhone 13 is in the cards, many other Apple products could be announced. Another likely contender is the next-generation AirPods 3, which are reportedly going into mass production this August. The next Apple Watch 7 is also in the mix.



That's not all, as the highly anticipated 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are also rumored to hit the shelves this year. As usual, Apple is tight-lipped on any of its big product releases, so we won't know for sure until the big event.