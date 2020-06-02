Apple AirPods Studio launch date leaks — the Bose killers are almost here

The new Apple wireless headphones, rumored to be named Apple AirPods Studio, are reportedly headed to store shelves faster than we anticipated, according to a leak shared by YouTuber EverythingApplePro (via TechRadar).

EverythingApplePro revealed an "exclusive" AirPods Studio update from XDA Developer's Max Weinbach: "He's saying that the firmware has been finalized. They're ready to be flashed onto the production units, so that launch is happening imminently," EverythingApplePro said, paraphrasing Weinbach's words.

The AirPods Studio will reportedly launch at the virtual 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2020) alongside the iPhone 12. WWDC 2020, an annual developers conference, is scheduled to kick off on June 22.

This juicy tidbit of information aligns with other trickles of intel. In April, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo spilled the beans about Apple's plans to start mass production of their high-end, over-ear headphones in mid-2020. In a May report, The Information revealed that the highly anticipated headphones were expected to ship from Vietnam's factories to Apple in June or July.

What do we know about the Apple AirPods Studio so far?

The AirPods Studio is Apple's first over-ear headphones. According to reliable leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser, Apple is sticking a bank-breaking price tag of $349 on its premium cans.

Looks like Apple is sticking with the “AirPods” branding for their new over-ear headphones. AirPods StudioCodename: B515$349May 9, 2020

The Apple AirPods Studio is expected to sport some of the same features people love about the AirPods Pro, including active noise cancellation, a transparency mode for environmental awareness, touch controls and Siri voice commands. The AirPods Studio will likely include the latest H1 chip for speedy pairing between devices.

As we reported in April, the AirPods Studio may come in two models: one has a leather-like fabric or faux leather, and the other is a fitness model with tiny, breathable perforations.

Rumor has it that the AirPods Studio will also feature magnetic swappable parts. This will allow users to swap ear pads if they become worn out. Insiders who have seen the AirPods Studio prototype describe its design as very "retro."

None of this information has been confirmed by Apple yet, so we'll have to play the waiting game and stay tuned for WWDC 2020. Hopefully, the rumors are true and we'll get all the information we need to satisfy our curiosity for Apple's upcoming over-ear headphones by the end of June.