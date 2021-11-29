This is your last chance to get £100 off Apple's new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro

On Black Friday, we were all blindsided by Apple discounting the latest MacBook Pro laptops. But none of us predicted that deal would continue to today — making it one of the all-time best Cyber Monday MacBook deals out there right now.

Right now at Amazon, you can get £100 off the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro — taking the price down to £1,799 and £2,299 respectively, in what is an incredible deal. But be quick, because it's most definitely going to expire by midnight tonight!

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Amazon

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Amazon. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16 (512GB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,299 @ Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16 (512GB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,299 @ Amazon

Of course, you already know what makes the latest MacBook Pros so special, and while we haven’t gone hands-on with this big sibling of the two, you can read our 14-inch MacBook Pro review , to see why we absolutely love this full refresh of Apple’s prosumer laptops.

It all starts with the sleek, elegant design that opens up to reveal a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR screen with a super sharp 3456 x 2234-pixel resolution. Completing the audio/visual experience is one of the best laptop speaker setups we’ve ever heard — providing impressive bass.

Alongside this, the touch bar is gone and replaced with a full-height set of function keys, all the ports you need are back (including MagSafe) and that M1 Pro SoC delivers both impressive power and amazing battery life to boot.

Our only main criticism besides the lack of a USB-A port is the expensive price point. While £1,800 is still a pretty steep price, we’ll take any discount we can get on this amazing machine and chances are this will be the only price cut we see in 2021.