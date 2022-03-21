AndaSeat launches Kaiser 3 Series gaming chair: The solution is magnets

AndaSeat has launched the Kaiser 3 series of gaming chairs — sporting an ergonomic design, a $459 price tag and some fascinating magnetic functionality.

Orders are being shipped as we speak, and thanks to the use of said magnets, AndaSeat has potentially fixed the problems I’ve had with the company’s chairs in the past and introduced a wealth of new features.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Series: $499.99 at AndaSeat

The Kaiser 3 Series is the company's latest flagship gaming chair and comes packed with premium features and the stellar build quality that the brand is associated with.



Fixing the problems with magnets?

If you’ve read my AndaSeat reviews, you’ll notice two running issues being common across most gaming chairs. Construction can be a heavy pain of lining up screws, and the ergonomic cushions are stuck in one position by default as they are attached usually by straps.

AndaSeat’s answer is magnets, and they allow for three nifty features:

(Image credit: AndaSeat)

MagClap: The modular design of the Kaiser 3 can be assembled with ease thanks to the magnetic parts.

Magnetic head pillow: Move the memory foam head pillow up and down, which is a great addition for the smaller people like myself.

MagSwap: Magnets also bring a new feature to the table (table being the operative word there), as you can remove the tops of the 4D armrests and replace them with different colored rests or even the tabletop accessory. You can convert this gaming chair into a desk/chair hybrid that is great for laptops in one easy move.

(Image credit: AndaSeat)

Everything else you need to know

The Kaiser 3 comes with all the beasty specs you’d expect from an AndaSeat chair: 22mm diameter steel chair frame, the lumbar cushion is replaced with a four-way adjustable lumbar support system within the chair itself, up to 165 degrees of tilt, 65kg/m3 one-piece moulded foam and a wider base with a maximum weight support of 395lbs.

You can pick one up in either Large (for those of 4'11''-6'2'' in height) or Extra Large (5'11''-6'9''), and in nine colors. Personally, I’m pretty excited to see AndaSeat address pre-existing issues in an innovative way, but I’ll reserve full judgement for the review. Keep it locked on Laptop Mag for that!