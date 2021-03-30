Amazon SD card, microSD sale — Lowest prices ever on SanDisk, Samsung storage

Amazon's SD card, microSD sale offers the lowest prices ever on select SanDisk and Samsung storage. So if you need extra storage for your laptop, tablet, Switch console, or phone, read on.

Today only, you can get the SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SD Card for just $49.99. Usually, this card retails for $100, so that's half off and its lowest price yet. Perfect for transferring images and video files between cameras, and laptops, it provides read speeds up to 170MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s.

Amazon SD card, microSD sale

SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SDXC Memory Card: was $100 now $50 @ Amazon

Amazon SD card, microSD sale slashes 50 percent off the SanDisk Extreme Pro — its lowest price ever. This SD memory card provides read speeds up to 170MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. It's perfect for transferring images and video files between cameras, and laptops.View Deal

For peace of mind, the SanDisk Extreme Pro card is shockproof, waterproof, temperature proof, and x-ray proof.

Besides SD cards, SanDisk also manufactures some of the best microSD cards for Nintendo Switch. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, you already know how easy it is to max out your built-in storage. Luckily, Amazon's storage sale slashes the SanDisk 256GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch down to just $39.

Thanks to read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively — file transfers and loading times are ridiculously fast. That means you can spend less time waiting and more time playing your favorite digital games.

If you require more storage, Amazon also offers the Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD for $63.99 ($36 off). It has the same ultrafast read/write speeds and is also suitable for recording 4K video and instantly adds storage to laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more.

Amazon's SD, microSD storage sale ends March 30 at 2:59am ET.

SanDisk 256GB microSD for Nintendo Switch: was $50 now $39 @ Amazon

SanDisk's 256GB microSD memory card is at its lowest price ever. for Nintendo Switch offers high capacity storage for games. This high speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers. View Deal

SanDisk Ultra Plus 512GB microSD: was $100 now $56 @ Amazon

The SanDisk Ultra Plus 512GB microSD card is $44 off and at its lowest price ever. It delivers up to 100MB/sec read speeds for quick file access. Its rugged design resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays, and temperature.



View Deal