Amazon reportedly launching all-new Alexa devices this month

Amazon is reportedly launching all-new Alexa devices later this month.

As CNET (opens in new tab) reports, an upcoming invite-only Amazon event is taking place on September 28. According to the invitation, Amazon is expected to discuss its branded devices and services. It's possible that Amazon is expanding its Echo, Fire TV and Ring camera family of devices.

This news arrives on the heels of reports about another Prime Day 2022 sale we like to call Amazon Prime Day 2. Although Amazon offers solid deals every day of the week, a second Prime Day sale will likely be on par with its annual Prime Day July event.

We predict the focus will be on Amazon hardware, Apple deals, limited time Amazon Lightning deals and Prime-member only deals. Tipped for October, Amazon's fall savings event might mirror its summer Prime Day sale and offer 48-hours of deals.

More details about Amazon's upcoming event and potential second Prime Day sale is expected within the coming weeks.