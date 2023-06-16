Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything we know about Amazon's next big sale

Amazon Prime Day 2023's date is approaching as summer officially starts soon. Typically held in July, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year. Prime Day is significant in that it celebrates Amazon's founding date by offering epic sitewide discounts. Knowing that Amazon's next Prime Day sale is expected this summer, it begs the question, "When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?"

Here's what we about Amazon's next big sale so far.

Just like previous years, Amazon Prime Day 2023 will likely be a 48-hour event with early access deals for Prime members starting a day or two earlier. Amazon has yet to announce the official dates of Prime Day 2023, however, we predict it will take place July 11-12. That means early access for Prime members could potentially start on July 10 which is on a Monday. Amazon could very well let Prime members start shopping via Alexa-enabled devices the weekend of July 8-9 with the phrase, "Alexa what are my deals?"

We expect Amazon to confirm Prime Day 2023's dates as we get closer to July.

Although everyone is invited to the Prime Day 2023 party, select discounts will be Prime Exclusive deals. Prime Day is one of the most anticipated shopping events for bargain shoppers all over the world. Whether you're a Prime Day membership holder or not. If you're frugal like us or want to beat the back-to-school rush, don't miss Prime Day 2023. Prime Day 2023 will be one of the best times of the year to snag deep discounts on today's best laptops, tablets, monitors, gaming gear and more. In some instances, Prime Day deals undercut or match prices we typically see on Black Friday.

Best Buy and Walmart typically stage their own summer savings events alongside Amazon. We saw similar sitewide manufacturer sales from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung. Expect more of the same during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Last year, Walmart's summer sale offered fantastic discounts on our favorite laptops like the HP Envy 13 Laptop for just $499 ($200 off). Meanwhile, Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" sale is expected to return with Amazon Prime Day 2023 alternative deals on back-to-school gear.

Learn more about Prime Day and browse today's pre-Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals below.

Amazon Prime Day FAQ

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The official date of Amazon Prime Day is unknown, however, Prime Day 2022 ran from July 12-13. Our Prime Day 2023 prediction guesstimates this year's sale will take place on July 11-12. Although Prime Day 2023 exact start date is unknown, we expect Amazon to make an announcement as we get closer to its big summer sale.

And just like previous years, Prime Day 2023 will likely be a 48-hour event with early access deals for Prime members. In the spirit of competition, expect big box retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart to roll out generous Prime Day alternative deals to take some of the attention off of Amazon.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day was created on July 15, 2015 to celebrate Amazon's then 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon rolled out exclusive Prime member-only deals on a range of products from every category.

The first Prime Day proved to be so successful for Amazon, that it made Prime Day an annual tradition. Throughout the years, Amazon expanded the holiday to numerous countries.

Is Amazon Prime Day for everyone?

While anyone can shop Amazon's Prime Day deals, Prime members get the best Prime Day discounts and special offers. Some of the benefits of being a Prime member include early access to Prime Day deals and exclusive Prime member-only deals.

One of the best perks of being a Prime member is getting first dibs on the lowest prices of the season. Last year, Prime membership holders got to snag early deep discounts on Amazon hardware and Nintendo Switch game deals before Prime Day started. We predict Prime Day 2023 to slash as much as 50% off Amazon devices and set unprecedented price lows.

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-days free, then $14.99/mo

Get 30 days of Amazon Prime for free when you sign up for Amazon Prime. Thereafter, you'll be charged $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon Prime members get early access to select Prime day deals. If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime to shop exclusive Prime Day 2023 deals. Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial $7.49/mo thereafter.

What Prime Day deals can I expect?

Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day is one of the most anticipated savings events for bargain hunters. In the spirit of competition, expect big box retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart to roll out generous Prime Day alternative deals to take some of the shine off of Amazon.

Since Prime Day is all about the best Amazon deals, many of the top Prime Day deals tend to be on Amazon hardware. Expect to see fantastic discounts on Amazon branded Alexa-devices like its entire family of best-selling Fire tablets.

We've also seen the best laptop and tablet deals of the year during previous Prime Day events. This year we expect more of the same with steep discounts on traditional laptops, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and convertible laptops.

And if you're looking for the best prices on Apple gear, look out for the best Prime Day deals on MacBook, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch.