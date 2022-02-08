Amazon Fire tablet sale knocks up to 50% off — prices start at $35

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is one of the best budget tablets for the money. Today, Amazon is slashing up to 50% off its Alexa tablets and tossing in extra savings.

During the sale, you can get the Fire HD 10 for $109 which is $40 off its $149 list price. Additionally, save up to $75 when you add the Beats Solo 3 headphones to select Fire HD 10 purchases.

This is one of the best tablet deals we've seen so far this month — just in time for Valentine's Day.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is one of the best budget tablets out there. It features a 10.1-inch 1080p display and rate 12 hour battery life which makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming. It runs on a powerful octa-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM for snappy navigation and app launching. Save up to $75 on the Beats Solo 3 with your Fire HD 10 tablets like this one. This deal ends February 20.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is one of the retailer's best-selling Alexa-enabled devices.

The tablet in this deal packs a 10.1-inch 1080p touchscreen and 12-hour rated battery life which makes it ideal for streaming content and gaming. It runs on an octa-core CPU coupled with 3GB of RAM so it's fast and responsive. Storage-wise, it affords you 32GB — expandable via a built-in microSD.

Although we didn't test this tablet, Fire HD 10 reviews on Amazon rate it 4 out 5 stars. Feedback from satisfied customers praised its great screen and value for the price.

Like all Amazon devices, the Fire HD 10 features Alexa, Amazon's own voice assistant. This means you can play and pause music, open apps, and set alarms on the tablet using just your voice.

So if you're on the hunt for a cheaply priced tablet that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, the Fire HD 10 is a wise pick.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 with Beats Solo 3 discount offer ends February 20.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $180 now $139 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for a limited time. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging. What's more, save up to $75 on the Beats Solo3 when you bundle it with this Fire HD 10 tablet. This deal ends February 20.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $54 @ Amazon

One of the best tablet deals takes $45 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: Was $50 now $35 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the cheapest tablet you can get, save $15 on the Amazon Fire T. It has a 7-inch 1024 x 600 touchscreen and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. It can come with 16 or 32GB of storage space and has up to seven hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.