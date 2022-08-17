How did this Alienware RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop get so cheap?

This Alienware m17 R5 with 6th Gen AMD and RTX 3070 Ti (opens in new tab) is a pure powerhouse, made better with a massive discount that chops the price down to below $2,000!

You’ll see that the sale price says it's $2,099, but thanks to our very own Dell discount code (opens in new tab), you can get an extra $100 off and a free Alienware gaming mouse too. That’s incredible value for what we call the king of AMD gaming laptops in our Alienware m17 R5 review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Alienware m17 R5: was $2,598 now $1,994 @ Dell with code LAPTOPMAG5 (opens in new tab)

The latest and greatest from Alienware packs an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD. The 17.3-inch FHD panel up top with a 165Hz refresh rate ensures your games run buttery smooth and the huge 97 Wh battery will ensure this keeps gameplay running for a decent amount of time when away from the mains.

What you have here is a big laptop that goes equally hard on specs as it does size. At 15.6 x 11.8 x 1.1 inches with a weight of 7.3 pounds, it’s a chunky system, but surprisingly svelte given what you get in here.

Up top, there’s the 17.3-inch 1080p panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, and under the hood, there’s the uber-powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and RTX 3070 Ti GPU. This is a potent combination that will maximize frame rate and graphical fidelity across even the most intense of AAA titles.

And with all the I/O you could possibly want, with the essentials like HDMI, headphone jack, and power on the back for the ease of connecting this while closed and in a vertical stand, this is great for gaming on the go and plugging into your home setup.

Make no mistake, for pro gamers who want versatility, this is a must-buy and certainly one of the best gaming laptop deals!