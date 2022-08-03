Alienware m15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop falls to $1,499 for the first time

The Ryzen-charged Alienware m15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop just hit its lowest price yet. Thanks to Dell's clearance sale, you can pick up this powerful gaming machine for less.

During the sale, you can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen with RTX 3070 GPU for $1,499 (opens in new tab). Previously $2,429, that's a handsome discount of $930. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals in town.

Browse: Dell's entire sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5: was $2,249 now $1,499 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $930 on the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 at Dell. This Ryzen Edition machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Alienware's m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

In our Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition review, we liked its sleek, attractive design and comfortable keyboard. We were also impressed by its beautiful, high refresh rate display. We gave the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition 4 out of 5 stars for its solid overall and gaming performance.

In one test, we launched 45 Google Chrome tabs, running streaming, productivity, shopping and news apps. The notebook's Ryzen 7 CPU plugged along without breaking a sweat.

Design-wise the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 sports Alienware's Dark Side of the Moon case with a high endurance clear coat and silky smooth finish. Weighing in at 5.9 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 -inches, it's on par with its predecessor, the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).



Simply put, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is a wise pick if you want to level up your gameplay.