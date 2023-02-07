Alienware m15 R7 with RTX 3070 GPU gets $350 price cut in Dell laptop sale

Dell's Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop packs high performance to up your gameplay. Top tier Alienware laptop PCs don't come cheap — which is why we're excited to share this deal.

For a limited time, the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-powered Alienware m15 R7 with RTX 3070 Ti GPU is on sale for $1,899 (opens in new tab) at Dell. Typically priced at $2,250, that's $350 off and the lowest price we've seen for this Alienware laptop. It's also $100 cheaper than the base model M2 Pro MacBook Pro (opens in new tab).

This is just one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get today.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R7 RTX 3070: $2,24 9 $1,899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop. This beastly machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 12th gen Intel i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Alienware's m15 R7 is one of the best gaming laptops for esports, creating and demanding applications. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 12th gen Intel i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

As an alternative, you can get the Intel Core i9 Dell G15 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop for $1,599 (opens in new tab) ($250 off). Although it houses the same hardware, it has a 15.6-inch 1440p 240Hz display.

We didn't test the Alienware m15 R7, reviews at Dell rate it 4.2 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise the laptop's powerful, smooth gaming and overall performance for multitasking. One happy owner calls it a powerhouse for gaming and work while others say it replaced their desktop.

By design, the m15 R7 sports Alienware's Legend industrial look with thin display bezels. With a weight of 5.3 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 -inches, it's on par with the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

Whether you're looking for a workhorse of a machine for gaming, creating or heavy workload, the Alienware m15 R7 ticks all the boxes.

Dell's Alienware laptop sale (opens in new tab) ends Feb. 9, stock permitting.