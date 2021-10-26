Alienware 27-inch 240Hz gaming monitor falls to $299 — its lowest price yet

The Alienware AW2720HF 240Hz gaming monitor is one of the best of its kind. If you're shopping around for a new gaming display, this early Black Friday monitor deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the Alienware AW2720HF Gaming Monitor for $299 from Amazon. Normally, it retails for $420, so you're saving $120 with this deal. It's this Alienware monitor's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming monitor deals of the year.

Alienware AW2720HF deal

Alienware 27" IPS Monitor Alienware AW2720HF Gaming Monitor: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

Alienware's AW2720HF gaming monitor packs a 27-inch 1080p LED back-lit panel, fast 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology ensures lag-free gameplay — it's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

Although we didn't test this monitor, Alienware AW2720HF reviews from happy owners praise its performance, image quality, and fast response with no ghosting.

Alienware's AW2720HF boasts a strikingly premium design and near bezel-less display that looks great in any setup. Its three LED strip customizable lighting works with other AlienFX-enabled devices so you can personalize your whole RGB gaming setup.

For your connectivity needs, you get a DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 4 USB 3.1 ports, a USB Upstream, a headphone jack, and an audio line-out.

Stunning inside and out, the Alienware AW2720HF is a solid investment if you're looking for a premium 240Hz monitor for gaming.