AirPods Max hit lowest price ever of $489 — better than Prime Day

Prime Day may be over, but Apple's AirPods Max wireless headphones headphones just hit their lowest price ever.

Right now, you can get the AirPods Max for $489 from Amazon, shipped. That's a $60 discount off the AirPods Max's $549 list price and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best Apple deals of the summer so far.

AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones: was $549 now $489 @ Amazon

Amazon offers a discount of $60 on the Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones. This marks an all-time low price for these Apple headphones. They house powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers and tons of sensors for an audio experience like no other. View Deal

Apple's AirPods Max are among the the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors. In terms of sound, the AirPods Max deliver an immersive listening experience.

In our AirPods Max review, we loved their gorgeous design, great audio quality, and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice awards.

During real-world testing listening to Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides. That's accredited to the AirPods Max's spatial audio technology which creates the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape.

By design, the AirPods Max are premium, minimalist and chic. With a weight of 13.6 ounces and 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, the AirPods Max are heavier than competitors. They weigh more than the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Headphones (9 ounces, 8 x 6.5 x 2-inches) and the Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces).

However, the AirPods Max are surprisingly comfortable despite their weight. Our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry.

If style, great sound, solid noise isolation and comfort are priority to you, the AirPods Max might be worth the splurge.