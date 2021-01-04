Act fast! iPad 8th Gen is just $299 to start 2021 off right

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean the sales have ended. If you skipped Black Friday and Cyber Monday, here is an unmissable iPad deal to kick off 2021 with a bang.

For a limited time, Best Buy is selling the latest Apple iPad for just $299. That’s $30 off the list price — trust me, you will struggle to find a better way to get into the big-screen iOS ecosystem.

Apple iPad 10.2 inch 2020: was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy

In one of the first big deals of 2021, Best Buy is taking $30 off the 8th gen iPad. This latest iteration packs a 10.2-inch retina display and the speedy A12 Bionic SoC with Apple's neural engine.

This latest iPad may be the base model, but its specs are anything but “base.”

Running Apple’s A12 Bionic processor — paired with the company's Neural Engine for blistering speed and powerful graphics performance, the iPad’s 10.2-inch Retina display (2160 x 1620-pixel resolution) is rapidly responsive to the touch.

You will also find 32GB of onboard storage, an 8MP rear camera with 1080p at 30fps video recording capability and a 1.2MP front-facing shooter.

All of this is enclosed in the same familiar thick bezel design (complete with a Lightning port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack), weighing in at 1.1 pounds and measuring just 0.3-inches thick.