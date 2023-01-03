Acer unveils brand spankin’ new Swift Go — a thin-and-light laptop with an OLED display

Acer proved that its Swift line has quite the fitting name, especially with all the positive hoopla surrounding the Acer Swift 5, which bested the M2 MacBook Air , and even the M2 MacBook Pro , in many tests.

Now that CES 2023 is in full swing, Acer has announced its new Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 laptops, which are designed for on-the-go students, content creators and professionals. The Taiwan-based OEM is also unveiling new Acer Swift 14 and Swift X 14 laptops, ultraportables that are sleek, stylish and refined.

Acer Swift Go

Say hello to the Acer Swift Go 14 and Acer Swift Go 16, packed with OLED panels and zippy refresh rates.

Acer Swift Go 14 (Image credit: Acer)

Let’s talk about one of their greatest selling points: the display. Acer boasts that the screens deliver true-to-life, vibrant picture at a peak brightness of 500 nits. The screen supports a DCI-P3 color gamut coverage of 100%; it’s also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified. Those who spend hours upon hours working on their laptop will appreciate the TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe display certification, which ensures the reduction of blue light. Plus, you can enjoy an aspect ratio of 16:10, which makes the screen appear taller for more vertical screen real estate.

If you opt for the Swift Go 14, you’ll get a 14.inch, OLED display with 2880 x 1800-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. If you prefer the Swift Go 16, you’ll get a 16-inch, OLED panel with 3200 x 2000-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the deck, sustainability-conscious users will love that the touchpad is made out of ocean-bound plastic. The keyboard is backlit, so you can work comfortably even in dimmer environments.

Internal components

The Swift Go laptops will be packed with 13th Gen Intel Core H-series CPU, and as a cherry on top, they’re verified as Intel Evo laptops, which means that they’ve been tested to meet certain quality standards regarding battery life, connectivity options, internal components, and more. Acer boasts that the processors inside the Acer Swift Go 14 and Go 16 feature Intel Movidius VPU, a dedicated AI engine that facilitates “video collaboration, uncompromised AI, and seamless integration.”

Acer Swift Go 16 (Image credit: Acer)

You can also easily pair your Swift Go with your Android or iOS device for an easy-to-use experience between your most-used technological gadgets. File transfers, messaging, managing notifications, etc. should get much easier.

Both feature a range of I/O options, including USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4. HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card reader. We’re also particularly excited about the laptops’ 1440p webcam — hooray for moving away from 720p!

The 14-inch model weighs less than 2.8 pounds while the 16-inch model weighs about 3.5 pounds. It’s featherweight galore!

Acer Swift X 14

Now let’s talk about the Acer Swift X 14, which targets creators with big ideas and limitless ambitions. This bad boy is packed with 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs.

Acer Swift Go 16 (Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Swift X 14 is Nvidia Studio validated, which means that it meets the following base specifications, according to Nvidia:

GPU: GeForce RTX 3050, RTX A1000 or higher

CPU: Intel Core i5 (H Series) latest gen, AMD Ryzen r5 (H Series) last gen, or higher

RAM: 16 GB or more

SSD: 512 GB NVMe SSDs or larger

Display: Factory calibrated IPS displays with wide color gamuts (available in 4K and 1440p)

When you see an Nvidia Studio products badge on a laptop, you can rest assured that it’s purpose built for creators with the right specs to help you get your work done seamlessly and efficiently.

The Swift X 14 has a 14-inch, 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a peak brightness of 500 nits, DCI-P3 color gamut coverage of 100%. a VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification, and a high-contrast rating, so text and images should be crisp, clear and vivid.

I/O options include dual USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port and a microSD card reader. There’s also a 1440p QHD webcam with AI Noise Reduction, Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice.

Acer Swift 14

The Acer Swift 14 is wrapped in an aerospace-grade aluminum chassis that comes in Mist Green or Steam Blue. It’s only 0.59 inches thick and weighs 2.7 pounds, so this lean machine is sleek and buoyant.

Acer Swift 14 (Image credit: Acer)

Like the other laptops mentioned here, the Swift 14 is outfitted with up to 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. It’s also Intel Evo certified, so you can rest assured that this laptops meets high quality standards for battery life, internal components, connectivity, and more. Acer boasts that the Swift 14 has impressive cooling, thanks to its “air inlet design that pairs with Acer’s TwinAir dual-fan system and D6 heat pipes.”

If you’re wondering about the 14-inch display, there are two options to choose from: a 2560 x 1600 panel or a 1920 x 1200 screen. No matter which you choose, you’re getting Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass for increased durability, scratch resistance, and deterrence of stains.

For video conferencing, you can enjoy a 1440p webcam as well as dual speakers tuned with DTS Audio.

Connectivity options include two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port.

Bottom line

The Acer Swift Go 14 will launch in May and has a starting price of $849.99. The Acer Swift Go 16 will hit store shelves in June and has a starting price of $799.99.

The Acer Swift X 14 will be available in April and starts at $1,099. The Acer Swift 14 will launch in March and has a starting price of $1,399.