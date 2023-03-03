Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3070 Ti laptop gets $700 price cut in epic flash deal

Acer's Predator Helios 300 is likely on your radar if you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop. For today only, Best Buy offers the Acer Predator Helios 300 with RTX 3070 Ti GPU for $1,399 (opens in new tab). That's a massive savings of $700 and a rare price for a laptop of this configuration.

This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've spotted since the recent release of RTX 40 Series machines.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is synonymous with solid performance and graphics. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has RTX 3070 Ti GPU. This configuration is ideal for handling demanding PC games as well as video and photo editing tasks. It's more than adequate for day-to-day multitasking, and video streaming.

In our Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition hands-on review, we prase its powerful overall performance and bright, vibrant display. The keys on the island-style keyboard are large and nicely spaced. Acer's Pulsar Lighting utility in the Predator Sense app lets you customize the keyboard's RGB lighting. You can assign a color to each key or use any of 12 effect presets.

During real world tests, the Predator Helios 300 easily juggled everything we threw at it. Even when we bombarded it with 50 Google Chrome tabs, some of which ran Twitch, YouTube, TweetDeck, Google Docs, and Google Sheets, it kept its cool. Our review unit had the same Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and 16GB of RAM hardware as the laptop in this deal, so we respect on par performance.

Weighing 5.7 pounds and measuring 14.1 x 10.9 x 1.1-inches, the Helios 300 is heavier and thicker than the Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches), Lenovo Legion 7i (5.5 pounds / 14.2 x 10.2 x 0.8~0.9 inches) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (4.3 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches).

Now $700 off, the Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3070 Ti laptop is an incredible value for the price. This deal ends March 4, so we recommend you act fast.