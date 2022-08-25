Acer Chromebook Spin 713 hits new price low of $499 at Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook 713 with 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU is one of the best convertible laptops for students. One epic back to school deal offers this top-rated 2-in-1 for just under $500

Right now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU is just $499 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It usually sells for $699, so that's $200 in savings. This is the biggest markdown ever for this convertible laptop. In terms of value, it's the best Chromebook deal for the money.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 713: $699 $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Acer Chromebook Spin at Best Buy. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 laptop features flexible hinges which let you convert it into a tablet or tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 13.5-inch 2K (2256 x 1504) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch 2K (2256 x 1504) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review (opens in new tab), we loved its gorgeous screen, sturdy build and powerful performance. We were also impressed by its battery life which lasted 10 and a half hours in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave Chromebook Spin 713 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we loaded up 20 Chrome tabs (including 7 YouTube tabs, playing music videos simultaneously), and the laptop didn't stutter. Even when we opened up a few more YouTube and Facebook videos, Google Play and Instagram, it kept chugging along.

Our review unit had an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU and 8GB of RAM whereas the laptop in this deal houses a Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU and 4GB of RAM. However, that's all you need to create docs for assignments, check emails and stream videos.

At 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches and 3.2 pounds, the Chromebook Spin 713 is small enough to fit in your backpack and light enough to carry around campus. Port-wise, the Chromebook Spin 713 equips you will all the basics. You get two USB-C port, USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack and a microSD slot.

Overall, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a no-brainer if you don't want to spend a fortune on a versatile laptop.

Visit our back to shool sales hub for more deals on essential tech for college students.