7 Prime Day deals you'll be sorry you missed tomorrow — stop waiting!

Prime Day 2023 will turn back into a pumpkin soon and you'll be left waiting months for the next big deals events this fall, so it's time to snap up those last few purchases.

Peruse our full Prime Day deals if you want to see all of our favorite deals, but I wanted to curate a list of 7 of the best deals that we've seen during Prime Day. All of these products are at their all-time low price and if you are in the market for any of them you will be frustrated if you wake up tomorrow to find these deals are gone.

1. Lowest price ever on MacBook Air M2!

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $949 @ B&H

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is now $150 off in this early Prime Day deal, bringing it down to $949 at B&H. You already know why this is incredible value for money — from that beasty M2 processor that is capable of pure power and peak efficiency, to the liquid retina display and that gorgeous keyboard to work on.

2. Lowest price ever on this 34-inch Dell Curved Gaming Monitor

Dell 34-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor: $499 $347 @ Amazon

Save $152 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) 144Hz panel and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition.

3. Apple Watch Series 8 for just $279!

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $279 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. The 45mm model Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $359 ($70 off).

4. Record low price on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB: $1,199 $849 @ Amazon

Save $350 on the 256GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

5. Just $15 for this 10,000mAh Anker portable charger

Anker USB-C Power Bank (10,000mAh): was $25 now $15 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the Anker USB-C Power Bank, bringing it to $15 and making it a must-buy for every member of my family that constantly steals my battery packs. This affordable portable charger offers 10,000mAh, so double the capacity of even the largest phones and with a USB-A and USB-C port available you can top up two devices at once.

6. AirPods Pro 2 dip below $200

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

7. Over 50% off Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi router!