5 laptops that are over $1000 off for Prime Day — these are worth buying

Prime Day is here and we're seeing great deals on some of the best laptops, but if you're looking for a real steal, you need to look at those percentages and see which deals are actually giving you the most bang for your buck.

If you're looking to get your money's worth on Prime Day, here are 5 great laptops that are over $1,000 off that I would buy.

5 laptops that are over $1000 off for Prime Day

Asus ZenBook Pro RTX 3060: $2599 $1,299 @ Newegg

Save $1300 on the Asus ZenBook Pro with this stellar creator laptop deal. This laptop packs a 16-inch, 4K display, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (2021): $4378 $2599 @ B&H

Save $1,779 on the 14" Apple MacBook Pro (2021) with this steep MacBook deal. It comes with a 14" 3024 x 1964 Liquid Retina XDR Display, 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and 3 years of AppleCare+

Razer Blade 17 RTX 3060: $2384 $1192 @ GameStop

Save $1192 on the Razer Blade 17 with this oddly sourced gaming laptop deal. It comes with a Intel Core i7-12800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, QHD 165Hz display, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $,3,319 $1,991 @ Lenovo

Save $1,327 on the 2023 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKJULY". The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400- nit anti-glare touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Pro 6 its 1080p IR hybrid webcam with privacy shutter ensures instant, secure logins.

HP ZBook Studio G9: $5,301 $2,649 @ HP

Save $2,652 on the HP ZBook Studio G9 Mobible Workstation. Built with creators in mind, it packs a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and RTX A2000 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. For storing your important media files and documents, it's equipped with an ample 1TB SSD. HP also offers the 512GB version HP ZBook Studio G9 for $1,999 ($2,355 off).

In our Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602Z) review, we compliment the device for its solid content creator-centric specs, a stunning 16-inch display and awesome sound.

Looking at our MacBook Pro 14 review, we made it clear that this MacBook offers portability, power, endurance with plenty of ports, but at a high price point. With this deal, it makes it that much more valuable albeit dated.

In my Razer Blade 17 review, I loved that the Razer packed strong performance, great speakers, and decently long battery life. However, its dim display and egregiously expensive price point gives us pause. But like the MacBook, this deal can make up for that price con.

And in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, we wrote that the Gen 11 has many great aspects, including a compact form factor, featherweight heft and decent speakers, but its other highly praised features are arguably overhyped.

Finally, in our HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 review, we found that the G9 is a thick stunner with more than enough power to handle any and all workflows while delivering a gorgeous display and excellent audio.

All these products have one thing in common -- they're expensive as hell. But for Prime Day, that changes. Well, a little bit. Don't overspend, but it is better.