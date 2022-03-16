The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro just fell to its lowest ever price — Daily Deals

Right now, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro has just fallen to its lowest ever price after a £420 saving at Costco.

The 1TB model with 16GB RAM, and an impressive 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU combo, delivers pure power for all your professional working needs.

Plus, you can get a 4K TV for under £200, save £100 on the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 earbuds and much more.

MacBook Pro 16 (1TB SSD): was £2,599 now £2,179 @ Costco

MacBook Pro 16 (1TB SSD): was £2,599 now £2,179 @ Costco
Save big on this beasty MacBook Pro with M1 Pro processor and a 1TB SSD, alongside 16GB of RAM for all your multitasking needs. This is the ultimate system for creative pros with its gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, a smooth trackpad for productivity and a great-feeling keyboard. And provided you get yourself a £15 Costco membership, you can get yourself this super low price.

View Deal
TCL EP658 43-inch 4K TV: was £278 now £196 @ Appliances Direct with code EXTRA10

TCL EP658 43-inch 4K TV: was £278 now £196 @ Appliances Direct with code EXTRA10
That's right — a 43-inch 4K TV for less than 200 quid! Not just any TV either, a TCL one with advanced HDR, Dolby Atmos and all the smarts you need to turn on and watch content.

View Deal
Bowers &amp; Wilkins PI7 Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Bowers &amp; Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Bowers & Wilkins
In our review, you can see just how good these earbuds are with top tier ANC, stunning hi-fidelity sound and exceptional craftsmanship. If you need a good upper-tier pair of earbuds, these are the ones to get at £100 off!

View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,079 @ Box.co.uk

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,079 @ Box.co.uk
A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon
Amazon is slashing £50 off the 128GB model 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

View Deal
Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net

Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net
Pokémon Scarlet looks to be bringing the reinvigorated gameplay Legends Arceus brought to the table, and applies it to a mainline Pokémon title! It also comes as no surprise that the starter Pokémon are adorable too!

View Deal
Asus C204MA Chromebook: was £178 now £119 @ Lidl

Asus C204MA Chromebook: was £178 now £119 @ Lidl
The Asus CX22NA Chromebook was selling for £178, but now, you find this Chrome OS device for a fraction of that. This 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash memory and a 1366 x 768-pixel display.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 