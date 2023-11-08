Walmart Black Friday Deals event LIVE — 15 deals to shop now!

Walmart Black Friday deals event 1 starts today. Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET online (Walmart+ Early Access runs from 12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET). The deals continue in stores Friday, Nov. 10. This will be an opportune time to save big before Black Friday, Nov. 24.

It's never too early to soon save big on the most coveted tech for the holidays. Walmart's Black Friday sale includes eye-popping savings on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, gaming gear, video games and more.

Some of my favorite deals from the sale are the HP Laptop 15 for just $329 ($70 off), the MSI GF63 Thin with RTX 3050 GPU for $479 ($220 off),Apple AirPods 2 for $69 ($60 off), and Apple Watch Series 9 for $379 ($50 off, just to name a few.

So if Black Friday is too far away, shop Walmart's Black Friday deals event today.

Top deals

HP Laptop 15: $399 $329 @ Walmart

Save $70 on the stylish HP Laptop 15-dy2795wm. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch 1080p anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Integrated SoC graphics. Its 256GB SSD provides fast and ample file transfers and storage. Powered by Windows Home, it's one of the best laptops for students or anyone else looking for a decent budget PC.

MSI GF63 Thin RTX 3050: $629 $479 @ Walmart

Starting Nov. 8, save $220 on the MSI GF63 Thin and get a solid entry level gaming laptop for under $500. Beyond an RTX 3050 GPU, it features an Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Combine this with a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate and plenty of I/O, and this is a great low cost system.

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070: $1,749 $1,499 @ Walmart

Newegg via Walmart takes $250 off the 2023 Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. Price check: Newegg $1,499

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $69 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart starting Nov. 8. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $429 $379 @ Walmart

One upcoming Walmart Black Friday deal knocks $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Walmart Black Friday deals right now

HP 15.6 Laptop: $249 $199 @ Walmart

Save $50 on the HP laptop 15-fd0081wm. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, it's streamlined for security and performance, somewhat like a Chromebook. For under $200 you get a 15-inch display, Intel Pentium N200 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: $226 $179 @ Walmart

Save $47 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. The Chromebook in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. That's all you need for basic everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Price check: Best Buy: $149

Asus Vivobook Go 15: $379 $339 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the already modestly priced Asus Vivobook Go 15. This lightweight and compact machine makes it easy to get things done when you're on the move. It has a user-friendly ergonomic design with an ultra-slim bezel 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display. Inside the laptop is an Intel Core i3-N305 8-core, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 256GB of storage. Featuring Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Vivobook Go 15 is streamlined for speed and security. Windows Hello enables fast and secure logins and a privacy webcam shutter keeps prying eyes away.

MSI Sword 15 RTX 4050 Laptop: $999 $849 @ Walmart

This early Walmart Black Friday deal knocks $150 off the MSI Sword 15. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Doing all the heavy graphics lifting is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Walmart

For a limited time, the Beats Studio Buds are $50 below retail. These AirPods alternatives boast powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case). Price check: Amazon $99

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $325 @ Walmart

Save $75 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Amazon $398

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition): $92 $60 @ Walmart

Save $33 on this Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition theme. One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories to own, it features motion controls, HD rumble and built-in Amiibo functionality. It is lightweight and comfortable and the battery lasts for 40 hours.