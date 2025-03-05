The Aura on this Lenovo Yoga laptop at MWC 2025 was undeniable, and it brought home our best laptop award

Lenovo’s Yoga Pro line is a favorite at Laptop Mag, and the new 10th Generation Yoga Pro continues the tradition of offering a powerful creator laptop in a slim, stylish package with a fantastic display and a great keyboard.

The Aura editions of Lenovo's Yoga laptops have been particularly notable of late, with the convertible version of this laptop snapping up our Laptop Laurel for Best 2-in-1 at CES 2025 in January.

At this year's MWC 2025 showcase, Lenovo was back hoping to impress again, debuting several AI-powered laptops from the Yoga, ThinkBook, ThinkPad, and IdeaPad lines.

Naturally, we were excited to see the Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 10) Aura Edition, which offers a solid update to the CPU and GPU of the Yoga Pro and continues to deliver with Lenovo’s brilliant build quality — including the kind of excellent keyboard and display combo that resonates with the Laptop Mag staff.

In fact, it resonated so well that we gave it the best laptop debut award. Here's why.

MWC 2025 Best Laptop Debut: Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 10)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) (Image credit: Laptop Mag) (Image credit: Laptop Mag) (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The new Yoga Pro 9i features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, an updated Nvidia GPU up to an Nvidia RTX 5070, memory up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, storage configurations up to a 1TB SSD, and multiple display options up to a 16-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 2000, PureSight Pro Tandem OLED with a max brightness of 1600 nits.

If you're unsure how those technical specs translate, some of the upper configurations of this device are likely to have all of your bases covered with room to spare, from intensive video editing to solid gaming performance.

As part of Lenovo’s Aura Edition family, the Yoga Pro 9i will also benefit from the new Smart Modes, Smart Share, and Smart Care features that offer file sharing between smartphones at a tap and quick access to customer support when things go wrong.

We rated the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 9) that came before this model 4.5 out of 5 stars for its powerful CPU and GPU, a stunning touchscreen, bouncy keyboard, and decent battery life. That laptop currently holds the best overall rank on our best laptops for Photoshop list, and Lenovo's next-gen Yoga Pro offering may well be the one that replaces it.

We have high hopes for the Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 10) and look forward to putting it through its paces when we bring it in for review. Once again, a powerful CPU and GPU combination grants the Yoga Pro 9i a generous amount of potential, but only time will tell if Lenovo's laptop makes the most of it.

The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition starts at $1,799 and will be available in the next few months.