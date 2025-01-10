Why the Best 2-in-1 Laptop of CES 2025 is the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition

Lenovo remains the dominant force in the 2-in-1 laptop market, so it's no surprise that it has claimed the top spot for the best 2-in-1 laptop at CES 2025. The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition brings the company's new AI-augmented features to the 9i for the first time after debuting in the Yoga 7i at IFA 2024.

The combination of well-considered hardware and software made the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition an easy pick.

Best 2-in-1 Laptop of CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition

Why it wins

The tenth generation of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop builds on the impressive reputation of the series. The specs alone put this latest 2-in-1 in rarefied air: It's an Intel Copilot+ PC, it has an OLED display, and it comes with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.

This 14” laptop is an Aura edition, Lenovo’s new series of AI laptops that debuted in September 2024. This “convertible” laptop includes a new, magnetically attached Yoga Pen, a stylus to bring the most out of the touch screen display that reaches 1,100 nits of brightness. A slew of thoughtful features — attention mode to reduce distractions and shield mode to protect privacy are just two — are thoughtful touches that only come on Lenovo Aura series laptops.

The ability to turn your laptop into a tablet by pushing the display all the way back on its hinges is one of the best mechanical laptop innovations in recent history, and Lenovo, with its Yoga 2-in-1 series, has the best version of it on the market. The latest edition — a “cosmic blue” to boot — is all the easier to fall in love with. We will have to test it in our labs and give a full review, but when it comes to CES debuts, there are few better than this device.

Release and availability wrap-up

Starting at $1,459, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition is available to pre-order now.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition: Specifications CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V GPU Intel Arc Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 8533MHz Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 M.2 Battery 75Whr Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 1 x audio jack Display Up to 14-inch, 3,840 x 2,400p, 60Hz, OLED Size 0.63 x 12.4 x 8.66 inches Weight 2.91 pounds