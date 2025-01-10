Why the Best 2-in-1 Laptop of CES 2025 is the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition
Lenovo's innovative 2-in-1 brings its Aura Edition to the high-end Yoga 9i
Lenovo remains the dominant force in the 2-in-1 laptop market, so it's no surprise that it has claimed the top spot for the best 2-in-1 laptop at CES 2025. The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition brings the company's new AI-augmented features to the 9i for the first time after debuting in the Yoga 7i at IFA 2024.
The combination of well-considered hardware and software made the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition an easy pick.
Best 2-in-1 Laptop of CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition
Why it wins
The tenth generation of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop builds on the impressive reputation of the series. The specs alone put this latest 2-in-1 in rarefied air: It's an Intel Copilot+ PC, it has an OLED display, and it comes with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.
This 14” laptop is an Aura edition, Lenovo’s new series of AI laptops that debuted in September 2024. This “convertible” laptop includes a new, magnetically attached Yoga Pen, a stylus to bring the most out of the touch screen display that reaches 1,100 nits of brightness. A slew of thoughtful features — attention mode to reduce distractions and shield mode to protect privacy are just two — are thoughtful touches that only come on Lenovo Aura series laptops.
The ability to turn your laptop into a tablet by pushing the display all the way back on its hinges is one of the best mechanical laptop innovations in recent history, and Lenovo, with its Yoga 2-in-1 series, has the best version of it on the market. The latest edition — a “cosmic blue” to boot — is all the easier to fall in love with. We will have to test it in our labs and give a full review, but when it comes to CES debuts, there are few better than this device.
Release and availability wrap-up
Starting at $1,459, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition is available to pre-order now.
|CPU
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V
|GPU
|Intel Arc
|Memory
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 8533MHz
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 M.2
|Battery
|75Whr
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 1 x audio jack
|Display
|Up to 14-inch, 3,840 x 2,400p, 60Hz, OLED
|Size
|0.63 x 12.4 x 8.66 inches
|Weight
|2.91 pounds
This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.
