Lenovo shows off newest AI-powered laptops at MWC

Mobile World Congress (MWC) begins on Monday in Barcelona, Spain, and some of the biggest tech companies will be on hand to show off their latest hardware.

Lenovo will be on hand to show its latest proof of concepts including a laptop with a display that folds vertically, a solar-powered laptop, and its Magic Bay ecosystem that can make a laptop into a tri-screen workstation.

The computer hardware company is also showing off its latest laptops at MWC. These include its newest ThinkBooks, Yoga laptops, and IdeaPads. One big focus on all these laptops is the inclusion of more AI features.

Lenovo's Aura edition lineup is getting a new entry. (Image credit: Future)

Lenovo added two Yoga AI laptops–Yoga Pro 9i Aura and Yoga Pro 7i Aura–to its Aura Edition lineup. These laptops come with AI features such as Smart Modes to give users higher control of PC customizability based on their needs, Smart Share provides AI-driven image sharing between smartphones and laptops whether it's on iOS or Android, and Smart Care for real-time support on the laptop's hardware and apps.

The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition is a 16-inch laptop with an Intel Core Ultra processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. The RTX5070 GPU provides the additional AI functionality, whether that's done to create video, photos, or music in their respective applications or to use AI to offer the highest fidelity while gaming. The 3.2K PureSight Pro display provides a double layer of OLED display, making the brightness peak at 1600 nits while the laptop's cooling system keeps it quiet. The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition has a starting price of $1,799.00.

Lenovo will also introduce its IdeaPad Slim 3x. The 15-inch slim laptop is powered by a Snapdragon X processor while still providing on-device AI features. Users will even be able to add more storage thanks to the extra SSD slot.

Along with the new Aura edition laptop and IdeaPad, Lenovo will also release a new Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 16-inch and Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 14-inch with incremental upgrades to their hardware featuring newer processors starting at $849 for the 14-inch and $899 for the 16-inch. The new Yoga and IdeaPad laptops will start rolling out as early as this month, with some, like the Yoga Pro 9i, coming later in the year.

The upcoming Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x (Image credit: Future)

Along with the Yoga laptop, Lenovo has some new ThinkBooks and ThinkPads coming as well.

A first for the ThinkPad T line is a 2-in-1. The ThinkPad14s 2-in-1 is the first convertible laptop for the series. It has a 360-degree dual-hinge to go from a traditional laptop to tent mode or tablet mode. The ThinkPad14s 2-in-1 also has an optional Lenovo Yoga Pen that attaches to the laptop and handles handwriting and other pen functionality. Pricing on the ThinkPad14s starts at $1,719 and comes out in June.

For professionals who want power that's easy to carry, Lenovo is releasing the ThinkPad X13 Gen 6. The company says it's one of the lightest ThinkPads ever, coming in at just over two pounds. The laptop comes with either an Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI Pro chip, up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM, and a choice between a 41Wh or 54.7Wh battery. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 releases in June with a starting price of $1,139.

The first 2-in-1 for the ThinkPad lineup. (Image credit: Future)

Lenovo also announced refreshes in its ThinkPad and ThinkBook lineup, including the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (starting at $1,674), T14 Gen 6(starting at $1,359), T16 Gen 4 (starting at $1,623), ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 5 (starting at $1,374), ThinkPad E14 Gen 7 (starting at $849), and ThinkPad E16 Gen 3 (starting at $859). Most will hit stores starting as early as April while others will come later in June.