Lenovo’s new tri-screen concept turns your laptop into a portable workstation

Lenovo revealed some of its new hardware concepts on Sunday, before the official kickoff of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, and they are productivity marvels.

One concept that stood out was a new set of multitasking accessories for the professional power user who needs to take their workstation anywhere. These accessories also cater to those who like having multiple monitors on a laptop.

Lenovo's Magic Bay ecosystem is a series of attachable AI-powered laptop accessories. In this case, the system is for the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6.

The display concept uses the Magic Bay ecosystem to add two 13.3-inch secondary screens to the laptop, making it a tri-screen workstation.

In Laptop Mag's preview of the technology last month, the proof-of-concept monitor tech works almost seamlessly. The concept allows the dual monitors to unfold and a base attaches to the back of the laptop.

Once set up, the computer recognizes the additional screens, and the triple-screen workstation is ready.

Adding dual-monitors to a laptop has never been easier: This speed-enhanced animated GIF shows how the Lenovo 13.3-inch Magic Bay Dual Display is attached to a laptop with a Magic Bay hub. The 13.3-inch Magic Bay Dual Display debuted in March 2025 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This GIF was captured in February 2025 at a media event hosted by Lenovo in New York City. (Image credit: Future)

Even more screens

Along with quickly adding two screens to the laptop, Lenovo's Magic Bay ecosystem also has additional displays serving other functions. For example, the Magic Bay 2nd Display is an 8-inch screen that acts as an AI dashboard. If you've got a data board you want to always keep open, or a Slack or Microsoft Teams window, this would be the perfect real-estate for it.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It lets users access messaging apps, other tools, and AI-generated insights quickly. It's small so it can be easily packed up and pulled out when needed to attach to the top of the laptop.

The 8-inch dashboard displays some quick details for users. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo also developed a new companion concept as part of the Magic Bay ecosystem. Codenamed Tiko, the AI-powered display acts as a widget that displays emoji-style statuses like smiling and giving a thumbs up.

Say hi to Tiko. (Image credit: Future)

This is not the first appearance of Lenovo's Magic Bay ecosystem. Laptop Mag reported on a bevy of Magic Bay concept accessories in January 2024, including a webcam with its speakers and aromatherapy diffusers that help improve the smell around the workspace.

The tri-screen concept from Lenovo is something that has been seen elsewhere as recently as this past January at CES. We were impressed with the Snap workstation from Xebec, which creates a tri-screen experience. For example, with the Snap system, monitors and other accessories can be mounted via magnets. The result is a modular setup that can add a screen, mount a light to improve your look while using a webcam, or add a wireless charger for your phone.

The world of Lenovo concepts

While the Snap workstation is already available, Lenovo's Magic Bay tri-screen setup is not yet available as it's just a proof-of-concept.

Lenovo uses events like MWC and CES to let the public see some of the ideas it has in development that may or may not see the light of day.

Last year, the computer hardware company Lenovo shocked many with its almost utterly transparent laptop display, "Project Crystal." The 17.3-inch display, which had no bezels or borders and displayed images that looked like they were floating on air, was made using a combination of micro-LED technology and Artificial Intelligence-Generated Content. Lenovo says these transparent displays are real, but it will be a while before they reach consumers.

Lenovo also showed its Auto Twist AI PC last year. While laptops let users twist the display around, this concept uses AI to do it for them. The computer responds to commands like opening or closing the lid. If you're on a Zoom call, it can also track your movements to ensure you're still on camera.

MWC officially starts on Monday, March 3, and runs until Thursday, March 6. Tech companies will be in Barcelona to showcase their latest innovations, and Laptop Mag will cover some of the most interesting hardware debuting at the show.