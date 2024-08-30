More Copilot+ PCs could be coming soon, and at a new low price of just $800

News
By
published

Battery life for days without spending a whole paycheck? Sign us up

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x with the lid open sitting on a white desk
(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

One of the few issues I found with the new Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft and Qualcomm is the price. The cheapest Copilot+ PCs at MSRP are the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Microsoft Surface Pro 11, which cost $999. While cheaper than the other Copilot+ PCs, neither Microsoft product is exactly budget-friendly. Neither Surface unit ranked on our list of Best AI PCs, as the competition offered a better quality experience. Leaving the experience of a good Copilot+ PC locked behind a $1,000 price tag.

But there is some hope for those waiting for a good, affordable Copilot+ PC with an all-day battery life.

Well-known leaker Evan Blass has released new information (via TechRadar) from a slide that details new Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipsets. With new chips in the Snapdragon X family, we could have a new line of Copilot+ PCs that are more affordable than the current Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus lineup.

In the slides provided by Blass, it seems Qualcomm is planning to release new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors with 1.7 TFLOPS (tera floating point operations per second), 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of NPU performance, plus support for Wi-Fi 7 and up to three 60Hz 4K displays. The chips will be manufactured using a 4-nanometer process and feature 30MB of total cache. Blass' comments on the slide indicate Qualcomm expects laptops featuring the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chipsets will start at just $800.

New chips, new low price

Qualcomm Snapdragon X 8-core chipset

(Image credit: Qualcomm (via @EVLeaks))

If the latest leak from Blass is true, and the slide does fit with previous marketing materials we've seen from Qualcomm around the Snapdragon X launch, we could soon have $800 laptops that offer premium-level battery life.

For all the boasting about the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chipsets' NPU, one of the best features of the Copilot+ laptops has been battery life. Our list of laptops with the best battery life was pretty much dominated solely by Apple's M-powered MacBooks up until this summer. But the new Dell XPS 13 9345 (Snapdragon X Elite) laptop managed an astounding 19 hours and 1 minute on the Laptop Mag battery test, which is longer than the MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max's 18:05 battery life.

While not all Copilot+ PCs offered the XPS 13's incredible battery life, all of the laptops lasted for well over the 10-hour mark with most coming in around 14-15 hours.

If we can get a laptop for just $800 that offers 14 hours of battery life? That may put our favorite budget laptop the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (Q425) out of business.

Qualcomm has not officially confirmed new Snapdragon X Plus chipsets, but the company does have some big plans for IFA Berlin next week with a pre-show press conference on September 4th at 1PM CEST | 12pm BST |7am EST | 4am PST.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 220 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
2
Apple - MacBook Air 13.6"...
Best Buy
View
Low Stock
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch 512GB)
3
Open Box Acer Swift 5 14" FHD...
Walmart
$1,484.44
View
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
4
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
5
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
7
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
10
Apple MacBook Air 13.6"...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Load more deals
Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.