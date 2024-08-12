IFA Berlin preview: 9 things we're hyped for, including Intel Lunar Lake laptops

IFA Berlin 2024 (or if you feel like challenging yourself, Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin 2024) is one of the biggest consumer electronics expos, where big tech brands gather to show off what new gadgets they've been working on and what innovative solutions they're implementing.

This year is special, as it's IFA's 100th anniversary. To celebrate, IFA is curating a 100-year exhibition with "exclusive pieces that represent the core focus of IFA over the years," created by eight artists.

While we'll surely browse through and take photos of the 100-year-old exhibition, we're also excited to see quite a bit of tech.

IFA Berlin will kick off September 6 and last through September 10. Because we're still a month out, some brands haven't teased which products might be showcased or announced, but thanks to the exhibitors list, we know which brands will be in attendance.

Here are 9 things we're most hyped to see at IFA Berlin.

Lunar Lake laptops

Intel announced an upcoming livestream for Tuesday, September 3, at 12 p.m. Eastern, during which the company will announce all the juicy details on its newest Lunar Lake chips.

(Image credit: Intel / Laptop Mag)

These chips promise "breakthrough x86 power efficiency, exceptional core performance, massive leaps in graphics performance, and the unmatched AI computing power that will drive this and future generation of Intel products."

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It doesn't take exceptional detective skills to assume we'll see Lunar Lake laptops in all their glory at IFA Berlin, set to kick off only a few days later on September 6. It's unclear. Yet, which specific laptops will we see on display? Several big laptop brands, including Samsung, Acer, and MSI, will attend.

OpenRock open-ear earbuds

(Image credit: Future)

All of OpenRock's earbuds are designed with an open-ear design, which is honestly underrated in the world of earbuds. They're more comfortable to wear, and you're more aware of your surroundings while still being able to enjoy your music.

TechRadar positively reviewed the OpenRock Pro earbuds, which will be showcased alongside the brand's S earbuds and X earbuds. We can't wait to test them and see if they live up to the hype.

Reolink security tech

(Image credit: Reolink)

Reolink makes high-quality security cameras, and at IFA 2024, the company plans to demonstrate a lot of the tech it uses, including ColorX technology for more natural light, integrated AI features, and dual lenses to expand a security camera's field of view.

According to a Reolink blog post, the company is "set to introduce its cutting-edge lineup of battery-powered cameras." Hardwiring security cameras isn't something everyone can do, especially since many people rent right now, so new AI — and battery-powered cameras entering the market are always exciting to see.

Chipolo CEO speech

Chipolo is a well-known brand that helps you find forgotten items.

The company offers a small circular Bluetooth tracker called the Chipolo ONE, which is the second stronger iteration of Chipolo's original product. You can attach it to your key ring or your phone or stick it inside a bag.

(Image credit: Chipolo)

On September 8, Chipolo CEO Primož Zelenšek will speak about how the company created the Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition — a product among Wired 2020 "Gear of the Year" winners — and how it inspired future products from Chipolo and other companies.

Besides the circular Bluetooth tracker, Chipolo has a card-sized tracker that can fit inside a wallet's card slot. It'll be interesting to see if the brand has any new shapes or sizes to announce at IFA Berlin.

The first flying car

AI might be the focus of 2024 right now, but if Alef Aeronautics CEO Jim Dukhovny's keynote speech goes well at IFA Berlin, the first flying car might trump all AI conversations.

(Image credit: Alef)

In a conversation with CNBC in March, Dukhovny said preorder numbers for its two-seater flying car, called the Alef Model A, had "a little bit more than 2,850 preorders" and that the company "[plans] to start production of the first one by the end of 2025," if everything gets the green light.

A stationary model will be available at IFA Berlin, and footage of the actual flying car will be shown during Dukhovny's keynote on September 8.

Google Pixel 9 series

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles)

Google is slated to be an exhibitor at IFA Berlin, and although we'll see the company's new Pixel devices showcased in the Made by Google 2024 event on August 13, they're bound to make an appearance in-person at IFA 2024.

In addition to seeing new Pixel 9 series smartphones, we might be able to get our hands on the new Pixel Watch 3 and possibly new Pixel Buds. It's also highly likely that Google will have some type of showcase for Gemini, demonstrating how different features can be used on multiple devices.

Something from Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

At IFA 2023 last year, Samsung built a tiny home outside the venue in Berlin to "[demonstrate] how a home can generate and store its own energy." The biggest focus for Samsung at IFA 2023 was on incorporating SmartThings into the entire home and showing what it can do.

There's a lot to cover in this area, and advancements were probably made over the past year, so it won't be surprising if Samsung builds on this idea it started last year. Regardless, we know Samsung will be at IFA 2024, and the exhibit will definitely be worth checking out.

Garmin Fenix 8

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin is a consistent brand to find at IFA, and with one of the top 5 themes for this year being 'Fitness & Digital Health,' it's a no-brainer something exciting will be announced from Garmin.

Last year, Garmin revealed the Venu 3 shortly before IFA. This year, it's looking like we might see the next Fenix iteration instead: the Fenix 8. A leak reported on by Forbes indicates a September launch may be possible for this upcoming wearable, which would make it the optimal pick for an IFA 2024 showcase.

A new Honor phone

(Image credit: Honor)

Last year, we were thoroughly impressed with Honor's Magic V2 foldable smartphone, giving it the 'Best Smartphone' award and pitting it against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 just launched on July 24, and Honor's Magic V3 foldable may conveniently launch right before or at IFA 2024, just in time to provide some competition for both Samsung's and Google's new foldables.

Honor is calling it "the thinner, lighter, foldable" and vaguely says it's "Coming soon," but the site's URL ends in " honor-ifa," so we think the phone might debut at IFA Berlin. If it lives up to Honor's hype, perhaps the Magic V3 will earn a spot on our Best of IFA list like last year.