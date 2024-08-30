Windows Recall's best feature? You can remove it from your Copilot+ PC entirely

Windows Recall was to be the headline feature for Microsoft's NPU-touting Copilot+ PCs — until a series of controversies surrounding the tool's security arose, that is.

The formerly on-by-default, AI-powered timeline tool that allows users to search through past computing actions has had about as rocky a start as you could imagine, raising major concerns about user privacy in the process.

However, after recalling Recall from preview builds, Microsoft has made several amendments to its controversial tool in order to placate and assure those concerned about the tool's presence on Windows systems. Primarily, as discovered by the German site DeskModder, the option to disable and remove it entirely.

A brief recall of Recall

Recall is a fresh, AI-backed feature for Windows 11 that takes snapshots of everything you do on your computer before using an AI to identify what's on screen and file it away for future reference.

That record of activities then allows users to navigate through past events using natural language, e.g. "What was the podcast I listened to earlier," or "What was the name of the other person in that Teams meeting earlier?"

Strangely, not many Windows users felt (or feel) comfortable about entire computing sessions being captured, tagged, and stored by an AI controlled by Microsoft — a company with a less-than-stellar record of keeping user data secure — especially after a former NSA hacker revealed to digital outlet Wired that thanks to Windows' new Recall feature "Anyone who penetrates your computer for even a second can get your whole history."

Sparking further concerns, cybersecurity researcher Alexander Hagenah showcased a working tool that can extract all of the data saved by Recall thanks to its storage in an unencrypted SQLite database.

As a result of the backlash, Microsoft indefinitely delayed the release of Recall while it sought to address these issues. However, the indefinite has now become definite, and Microsoft has officially announced plans to bring Recall to the Windows Insider Program in October with a wider release on Copilot+ PCs to be later announced.

A fresh recollection

Understandably, many are still skeptical about Microsoft's controversial Windows Recall feature, clinging to initial impressions that saw it referred to by some as "Literal spyware."

However, Microsoft insists that the reworked recall offers improved security, now requiring users to opt-in if they want to experience the feature and further requiring Windows Hello with its enhanced sign-in security (ESS) to be active to use the tool and decrypt snapshots and the search index database it maintains.

On top of this, those still concerned about the presence of Windows Recall on their Copilot+ PCs can also remove the feature entirely. Doing so is as simple as opening up the Windows 11 Control Panel, where users can then navigate to Programs and Features and choose the Turn Windows Features on or off option to disable and completely remove the Recall component.

Outlook

The ability to not only disable Recall but actively remove it as an optional component of Windows will no doubt be welcomed by many who view the feature as a potential privacy and security liability.

As this information was sourced from within the EU, it's unclear as to whether or not other regions will be guaranteed to have the same option — similar to how the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) has forced Microsoft's hand into granting users the freedom to uninstall its Edge browser, Onedrive, and even Bing from Windows 11 devices.

However, with the controversy surrounding Windows Recall having kicked up such a fuss, it'd be a clear misstep by the company to not allow North American and worldwide users the same option.