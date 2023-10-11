Want a $599 laptop that isn't terrible? This Dell Inspiron 16 deal is for you

By Rami Tabari
published

Get the Dell Inspiron 16 for $400 off on Prime Day October

Dell Inspiron 16 deal
(Image credit: Dell)

With Prime Day October in full swing and quickly coming to a close by days end, you need to jump on those Prime Day laptop deals ASAP.

You can get the Dell Inspiron 16 for just $599 at Dell right now. That's $400 off its normal price of $999 and the lowest price ever for this laptop. It also undercuts Amazon's current Prime Big Deal Days price by $250.

Today's best Dell Inspiron 16 deal

Dell Inspiron 16: $999

Dell Inspiron 16: $999 $599 @ Dell
Save $400 on the Dell Inspiron 16 with this better than Prime Day deal. If you're looking for a solid laptop for general use, the Dell Inspiron 16 is for you. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 display.

Price check: Amazon $749

View Deal

Deals like this come once or twice a Prime Day. If you're looking for a laptop that'll last a few years and you don't plan on doing anything incredibly intensive on it (like gaming or video-editing), then the Dell Inspiron 16 is perfect.

It has solid specs across the board, from the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor with 16GB of RAM to the 1TB SSD and a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 display. That's a lot of screen for the price.

If this Inspiron 16 is anything like its 2-in-1 counterpart, it's going to have long battery life and kick ass at its price point. We can't say for certain, however, since we haven't reviewed this model, but AMD typically rocks better battery life than Intel.

Overall, you'd be remiss not to consider this deal, especially if you're already shopping for a laptop. Even if you'd be happy with a simple web-browsing laptop, the Inspiron 16 will, at the very least, last several years before you need to get another one. Others might not last a year alone.

For more laptop deals like this, be sure to check out our Prime Day Live blog.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.