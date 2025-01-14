Everything we're excited to see from Apple in 2025: New MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and more

With 2025 already gathering pace, it's time to turn our attention away from last year's hottest tech and look forward to a coming year of innovation.

While 2024 had plenty to showcase for Apple, including the excellent performance and efficiency of the M4 chip powering iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices, this year promises to take things up a notch once again, delivering a swathe of upgrades throughout the Apple catalog and introduce the new M5 chip to select hardware.

So, what can we expect to see from Apple in the coming year? Let's find out.

Apple's product roadmap for 2025: The year ahead for MacBook, iPhone, iPad, and more

Between Apple's more "fixed" annual events, historically repeated release windows, and unofficial claims from reputable sources, we can paint a pretty detailed image of what's to come for the Cupertino-based company in 2025.

Of course, there's no guarantee that everything listed here will be released according to our estimates. Last year's iPad mini 7 was a prime example of how even the most in-the-know sources can be left guessing when it comes to the arrival of a new product.

However, as of the time of writing, these are our more informed predictions regarding Apple's itinerary of releases, starting in spring, 2025.

March - May, 2025

Putting aside last year's showcase of the Vision Pro in February, Apple typically waits a few calendar months before dropping any major reveals. If the company follows suit in 2025, then we can probably expect the majority of its next products to arrive in the spring.

One of the more anticipated iPhone releases in years comes by way of Apple's budget offering, the iPhone SE 4 — or, as rumors suggest, the newly named iPhone 16E. The new iPhone SE is expected to receive a full redesign, bringing it more in line with the look of post-iPhone 14 handsets, while adopting an OLED display with Face ID, the iPhone 15's Action Button, and an Apple Intelligence-ready processor (likely an A17 Pro or A18 Bionic chip paired with 8GB of RAM). MacBook Air M4 : According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models featuring the M4 chip will launch early this year, closing the gap in performance between its MacBook Pro models, which are also set for a silicon refresh later this year.



June, 2025

Since 2007, Apple's annual WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) has historically fallen in the month of June, giving us a pretty solid expectation of when we'll get our first look at the latest milestone operating system updates for MacBook, iPhone, iPad, and more.

macOS 16

iOS 19

iPadOS 19

watchOS 12

visionOS 3

tvOS 19

September, 2025

Apple's star-studded line-up of mobile tech typically takes center stage in September, meaning it's here we can expect to see the unveiling of the 11th-Gen Apple Watch (including the third-generation Ultra and SE models), new third-generation AirPods Pro, and the iPhone 17 family of smartphones — including the rumored new "Air" model, alongside familiar Pro and Pro Max options.

AirPods Pro 3: The third generation of Apple's AirPods Pro are reported to receive a new design (including its charging case) in 2025 alongside an improved H3 chip affording better noise-cancellation and potentially more health-based features.

Beyond hardware releases, September is also the month that Apple's new operating systems leave beta testing and receive public releases. We'd expect further Apple Intelligence integration across the board here, along with the usual supply of handy, platform-specific features.

macOS 16, iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and more to release

October - November, 2025

MacBook Pro M5: Apple's crowning achievement in hardware could come by way of a new M5-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro released later this year. Currently tipped for an October 2025 release, the M5 MacBook Pro would pave the way for Pro, Max, and Ultra models to follow.



Apple's crowning achievement in hardware could come by way of a new M5-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro released later this year. Currently tipped for an October 2025 release, the M5 MacBook Pro would pave the way for Pro, Max, and Ultra models to follow. iPad Pro M5: With the iPad Air expected to receive an M4 upgrade earlier this year, it stands to reason that the Pro model of iPad may face a similar boost in performance, also adopting Apple's latest M5 chip late into 2025. Last year's iPad Pro was the first device to feature the company's M4 chip, and Apple may choose to award its high-performance slate with a similar refresh once again.



With the iPad Air expected to receive an M4 upgrade earlier this year, it stands to reason that the Pro model of iPad may face a similar boost in performance, also adopting Apple's latest M5 chip late into 2025. Last year's iPad Pro was the first device to feature the company's M4 chip, and Apple may choose to award its high-performance slate with a similar refresh once again. HomePod mini: There are several rumors suggesting that work is well underway at Apple in the development of a new smart home hub with a display. However, the jury is still out on whether we can expect this product to arrive in 2025. In the meantime, Apple is expected to refresh the HomePod mini with a faster chip, improved WiFi and Bluetooth, and more colorways.

Outlook

Taking into account everything we've heard or know so far, 2025 is set to be a pretty stacked card for Apple. All of these anticipated announcements have the potential to satisfy a great many macOS, iOS, and even iPadOS users.

That's without mentioning some of the more exciting rumors surrounding a new Apple Vision Pro headset, a foldable iPhone, and a super-sized 17-inch to 20-inch foldable iPad — all rumored wildcards that may or may not feature in some way this year.