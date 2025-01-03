Dear Apple, it's 2025, where’s my MacBook SE?

Maybe I've been influenced by a little too much Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but with a new year ahead I'm awakening my inner archeologist to dust off one of the most interesting MacBook rumors of the last few years to ask: Where's my MacBook SE?

The knee-jerk reaction to this concept is outright dismissal. After all, we're mentally programmed to understand that MacBooks and "budget-friendly" go together about as well as a back massage from an elephant—with starting prices often a mirage that masks the increased costs of required upgrades that better suit modern computing.

However, Apple does offer some of its most popular devices at affordable prices through its SE (Special Edition) lines, even if its inconsistent releases feel like a begrudging act at times.

Apple's standard iPad feels like an unbranded iPad SE when compared to the iPad Air and iPad Pro, but the company also provides some excellent value with devices like the third-generation Apple Watch SE and the upcoming iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E, if rumors prove accurate).

This begs the question: Where's the ultra-affordable MacBook SE equivalent rumored to appear in 2024, and can we expect it to arrive in 2025?

M1 more time around the block?

Many would say that Apple already provides low-cost MacBooks through the continued availability of older models—refurbished, discounted, or otherwise—and that's not something I particularly disagree with. However, even when buying older hardware, consumers can end up paying extra for a device they won't make full use of.

Apple's MacBooks are often marketed as excellent options for creatives, with the latest powerful M-series processor capable of some staggering levels of performance, but how many of us know MacBook owners who barely scratch the surface of that power, while still paying a premium to have access to it.

I understand that having that performance to hand is a very welcome thing, but it's a bit like buying your gran a specced-out gaming laptop on the off-chance that she wants to join FaZe clan. It's also the reason I struggle to recommend a MacBook to many everyday users when a cheaper, entry-level Windows laptop would cost less and suit their needs better.

That said, the rumor regarding a potential "MacBook SE" in 2024 surprisingly saw Apple not taking on premium Windows laptops, but entry-level notebooks and Chromebooks instead.

To that end, Apple could dust off its plans for even the original M1 chip, pairing it with less premium materials and components, to offer ample performance and an Apple Intelligence-ready MacBook at a price that could potentially stay competitive with some of the best Chromebooks.

Perhaps even the M1 is a little too dated by Apple's standards. However, the door is still open to using the M2 chip, a feature of the recent sixth-generation iPad Air. Either way, Apple has the means to cut down costs, but does it have the motivation?

SE'ing is believing

Not only would a low-cost MacBook open up the doors of macOS to more casual users, but it could also give the company a key foothold in the education space and, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested, "help build the company's brand in the developing world."

Improving the MacBook's accessibility in this way could also introduce more users to macOS at earlier ages, potentially eliminating a familiarity barrier to further buying into Apple's ecosystem. Not to mention helping to shift the needle regarding macOS' estimated 15.4% share of the desktop OS market (compared to Windows' ~72% dominance).

Still, 2024 came and went, and we didn't see or hear much else about a potential MacBook SE. That said, while the original rumor suggested that the device could make a 2H24 appearance, devices like the iPad mini 7 took longer than expected to materialize, and there's the outside possibility that (if this rumor has any weight to it) we could see Apple showcase an ultra-affordable MacBook at some point this year.

Is it likely? It's not an impossibility. However, we'd probably have heard more about such a device by now if it was in the advanced stages of planning or heading toward production. That said, even if the MacBook SE has found a home on the cutting-room floor of Apple Park, I'm still saving a spot for it on my wider tech wish list.