Is Apple planning another surprise release? M4 MacBooks are likely on the horizon

Apple fans may still be reeling from the quiet announcement of the new iPad mini, but more surprises may be on the way. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, M4 MacBook Pros are coming "very soon."

It's unclear how Apple intends to deliver the news, but we're a little surprised that it hasn't already announced something. In a follow-up post, Gurman claimed that Apple is hosting a hands-on experience on Wednesday, October 30. So in theory, the Macs should be announced before or by then.

Gurman has a good track record, so it's likely these claims are true. Plus, the timing adds up with when Apple held its "Scary Fast" event last year on the same exact day.

What we know about the M4 Macs

(Image credit: Future, Apple)

One thing is for sure: I wouldn't buy an M3 MacBook Pro right now. Either get the best by waiting for the M4 MacBooks or buy the M3 MacBook after they get a sweet discount.

That's not all, Gurman suggests that Apple's M4 chips will launch in a new iMac and Mac mini as well. According to Gurman, the Mac mini should offer a "revamped" design, shrinking down as small as an Apple TV. It may also get two USB Type-C ports on the front, taking one from the back and expanding the total to five ports.

We may also see new USB Type-C accessories, which would be nice considering that Macs don't tend to support the widest variety of ports. I am, however, concerned with how much they could cost.

Of course, we're excited to get our own hands-on with the M4 MacBook Pros. It's no secret that MacBook Pros are beasts when it comes to performance. I am curious to see if Apple will push the gaming angle once more. As I've said in the past, Apple needs to do a lot more than just pump power into its laptops for gaming's sake.

For more news, rumors, and updates on everything M4 MacBook Pro related, and all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on X , Facebook , and Flipboard for the latest word as it arrives.