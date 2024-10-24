Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition vs. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: What's the difference?

If you're looking for a sleek, lightweight laptop for school or work, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition and the Yoga Slim 7x should be on your radar.

You'd be forgiven for getting these two laptops confused since their names are so similar, but there are some major differences you should know about before choosing one. Both offer 1TB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 15-inch display, and 14+ hours of battery life. However, they diverge significantly when it comes to gaming and overall performance.

Whether you're looking for a laptop for crushing creative tasks or a device study with the help of the Copilot+ AI assistant, either of these laptops could be a good fit. Choosing the right one is all about knowing the key pros and cons to ensure you get the best value for your money.

compareLet's dive into how the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and decide which one is the better buy.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition vs Yoga Slim 7x: Price and configurations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 256V Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 GPU Intel Arc 140V integrated graphics Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 1TB 1TB Display 15-inch 2880x1800 IPS touch display 15-inch 2994x1840 3K OLED touch display Battery life 14:10 14:14 Dimensions 13.53 x 9.27 x 0.6 inches 12.8 x 8.8 x 0.51 inches Weight 3.37 pounds 2.8 pounds Price $1,322 (starting price $1,299) $1,199

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition and Yoga Slim 7x may look like twins at first glance, but there are a couple of critical spec differences between them.

The CPU is the most notable. The Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition runs on an Intel Core Ultra 256V, a new "Lunar Lake" processor (It's also in the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360). Meanwhile, a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 powers the Yoga Slim 7x. This Qualcomm processor uses an entirely different architecture than Intel and AMD chips, which affects app compatibility. We'll dive into this more below, but it's important to be aware of that difference when comparing these specs.

Another key trait is the displays. The Yoga Slim 7x has a 3K OLED display, while the Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition has an IPS display. Both types of displays have pros and cons, but OLED panels usually have better contrast and color accuracy. Considering the Yoga Slim 7x also has a lower starting price, it takes the win in this category.

Winner: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: Design

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The first thing I noticed when I unpacked the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition was how much it looks like the Yoga Slim 7x. I loved the design on that laptop, so I don't mind the similarity, but there are still a few differences worth noting.

Both laptops have a polished, minimalistic aesthetic with a centered Lenovo logo on the lid. I think the centered logo gives both laptops a modern look that's a better fit for a mainstream laptop than the usual placement of the Lenovo logo along one edge of the lid.

The keyboard decks on both laptops are identical, but that's not a drawback. I love the keyboard and touchpad on both, and the top-firing speakers make for an excellent audio experience. These two laptops hold my top spots for keyboard performance, so you can't go wrong either way.

The only significant design difference is the port selection. The Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition has USB Type-A and HDMI ports, while the Yoga Slim 7x only has USB Type-C ports. So, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition has a slight edge in this category.

Winner: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: Display

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition and Yoga Slim 7x both performed well on our display tests, but the difference in display technology made a difference. While the Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition has a slightly brighter display, the Yoga Slim 7x has a significant edge on the DCI-P3 color gamut test.

That means the Yoga Slim 7x has a more vibrant, color-accurate display. This is most likely thanks to the OLED panel. While both displays look good, the Yoga Slim 7x has a clear edge in display quality, which could be a deal breaker for gamers and creators.

Winner: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop DCI-P3 Color gamut Avg. brightness (SDR) Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition 108.5% 486.6 nits Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 155.4% 464.4 nits

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: Performance

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Considering all the similarities between these two laptops, I was expecting them to have very similar performance scores. That makes the actual test results and everyday performance all the more interesting — because it doesn't match.

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition has a slight lead in single-core performance, but it fell far behind the Yoga Slim 7x in our multi-core test. The Yoga Slim 7x also completed the HandBrake video transcoding test over a minute faster.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Geekbench 6 single-core Geekbench 6 multi-core HandBrake time Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition 2,531 10,711 6:32 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 2,448 13,750 5:16

I used both laptops for several days, handling everyday tasks such as web browsing and word processing. So, depending on what you use your laptop for, you might not notice the significant gap in multi-core performance.

It will likely become an issue during demanding tasks like running creative apps, games, or on-device AI. Photo and video editing tend to rely on multi-core performance rather than less demanding tasks like web browsing.

If you frequently use Photoshop, Premiere Pro, or other resource-intensive apps, you will most likely be better served with the Yoga Slim 7x.

There is one caveat to that: app compatibility. The Snapdragon X Elite processor in the Yoga Slim 7x can handle everyday tasks, but the Arm architecture it runs on can create issues. Most apps are designed for Intel and AMD chips. Until the first round of Copilot+ PCs launched earlier this year, Qualcomm chips were typically only found in phones and tablets, so most PC apps were not designed or optimized for them.

As a result, many apps need to run through an emulation layer on the Yoga Slim 7x, which can impact performance, and others aren't compatible at all. Of course, that could change as app developers add support for Qualcomm processors, but it is something to be aware of before buying a Snapdragon-powered laptop. Overall, though, the Yoga Slim 7x is a more powerful laptop than the Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition, so it wins this category.

Winner: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: Graphics and gaming

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Gaming is another area where the Yoga Slim 7x's Snapdragon chip poses a potential issue. I noticed during my review that gaming can be hit or miss on Snapdragon-powered PCs. Some games are broadly incompatible, specifically those requiring kernel-level anti-cheat software like Apex Legends and other e-sports titles.

When I tried to run Apex Legends, I got a message saying it couldn't run on my device. Again, this could change, but it could be a deal breaker if you're a gamer.

However, neither of these laptops is a gaming laptop. If gaming is your top priority, you would be better served with one of the best gaming laptops, some of which are available in this price bracket. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition and Yoga Slim 7x can both handle lightweight casual gaming (with compatible titles) and of course, cloud gaming is always an option.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop 3DMark Wild Life Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm (1080p) Death's Door (1920p) Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition 26,127 52 fps 32 fps Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 16,671 20 fps 60 fps

Our benchmark tests showed a clear lead for the Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition. It scored nearly 10,000 points higher on the 3DMark Wild Life test and averaged double the frames per second on the Sid Meier's Civilization VI test.

Surprisingly, I had a better gaming experience on the Yoga Slim 7x. It averaged 60 fps in Death's Door while the Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition managed just 32 fps. The Yoga Slim 7x even ran Horizon: Zero Dawn reasonably well.

However, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition still wins this category because it has wider game compatibility. The lackluster performance I experienced with it could be due to a lack of optimization for Intel's new Lunar Lake chips, which is easier to address than complete incompatibility with the Snapdragon chip in the Yoga Slim 7x.

Winner: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: Battery life

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition and Yoga Slim 7x scored nearly identical on our battery life test. Both topped 14 hours, which is more than enough to get through a full day of work or school.

So, either would be a good option if you need plenty of battery life. However, the Yoga Slim 7x has a four-minute lead with a total time of 14 hours and 14 minutes, compared to the Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition's time of 14 hours and 10 minutes. So the Yoga Slim 7x wins this category.

Winner: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

Overall winner

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

At first glance, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x have a lot in common, but when you dig a little deeper, it's clear the Yoga Slim 7x offers better value for your money. It has stronger overall performance, a higher-quality display, and a lower starting price.

The Snapdragon chip in the Yoga Slim 7x can cause problems with certain incompatible apps, but there are ways around this, such as cloud gaming. Plus, it is likely a temporary issue app developers will resolve as Snapdragon-powered laptops become more common.

The Yoga Slim 7x is particularly well-suited for students, creatives, and anyone who often uses AI tools and apps.

To learn more about it, read our full review of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and compare it to other alternatives in our guide to the best laptops of the year.