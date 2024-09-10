Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 has me rethinking my stance on 2-in-1 laptops

Despite two major chip launches this year, only a handful of laptops were fully debuted at this year's IFA Berlin expo. Many manufacturers reused laptop chassis for the upcoming Intel Core Ultra 200V and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors, making it tricky for any laptop debuts to really stun us.

Thankfully, Samsung came in hot with the new Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and promptly saved the day.

Boasting a shiny new Intel Core Ultra 256V processor with integrated Intel graphics, 16GB of memory, 1TB of storage space, more ports than most people will ever need, and a 16-inch 3K dynamic AMOLED 2x display, this was the most exciting laptop we found at the show floor in Berlin.

Best of IFA Berlin 2024: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Samsung's Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 has just about everything you might need in a laptop, with plenty of storage and a powerful processor — plus, it's a 2-in-1 convertible for added convenience.

I'm not always the biggest fan of convertible laptops, but a good convertible is a game-changer. It's the convenience of a laptop and the versatility of a tablet, and you can even set it up in tent mode for Netflix binges.

Which, by the way, will look outstanding on this laptop's 3K, AMOLED, 2X display panel. It's not often you get to say something like this, but the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 might offer a better display than on your flatscreen TV.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung stuck with its minimalist aluminum chassis design for the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, even retaining the familiar glossy "Samsung" branding on the extreme left of the top cover. It isn't my favorite design and colorway, but it certainly meets the same premium standard you'd expect of any Samsung device.

The keyboard includes a full numeric pad, Copilot key, and a massive touchpad with subdivided palm rejection for better precision and convenience. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro is also just half an inch thick and weighs about 3.7 pounds, which is incredibly sleek for a convertible laptop.

Samsung has also upgraded the quad-speaker array, which makes the Galaxy Book 5 Pro an even better choice as your go-to entertainment device. Gaming aside, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro is an incredible all-rounder with a tasteful look and some killer components under the hood.

Between these features, it's no wonder the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 was our favorite new laptop to debut at IFA 2024. A well-deserved win for Samsung, and an excellent laptop option going forward for consumers.

