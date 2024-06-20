Samsung sounds the alarm on Qualcomm Copilot+ PC: Some apps, like 'Fortnite', won't run natively

Samsung launched its first Copilot+ PC on Tuesday, the Galaxy Book4 Edge, but would-be buyers should be aware of a potentially alarming issue revealed on Wednesday.

According to a notice on the Samsung South Korea site, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is incompatible with some of today's most popular apps and games, including Fortnite and Adobe Creative titles.

“We’ve asked app developers for improvements and will check on app improvement schedules to provide continual updates,” Samsung conveyed to The Wall Street Journal in a report on the problem.

This compatibility issue could also impact other Copilot+ PCs, which could pose a severe risk to the launch of this new line-up of AI PCs. Luckily, the situation might not be as bad as it appears.

Here's a look at why certain apps and games might not be compatible with Copilot+ PCs, which apps are affected, and what you should know before buying a Copilot+ PC laptop.

Samsung South Korea warns users Copilot+ PCs may not run their favorite apps

This week, Samsung launched its first Copilot+ PC, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, which runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Copilot+ PCs promise competitive performance and cutting-edge new AI features.

Still, they might not be compatible with some top apps, including Fortnite, Google Drive, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator, Halo Infinite, APEX Legends, League of Legends, and more.

As first reported by The Register, the Samsung South Korea website currently displays a list of apps and games that are incompatible with the new Galaxy Book4 Edge.

This news clashes with Microsoft's earlier claims that apps that can't run natively on Copilot+ PCs will run just as well through its Prism emulator.

According to Microsoft: "With a powerful new emulator, Prism, your apps run great, whether native or emulated."

Unfortunately, some apps might not run as well on the Prism emulator as Microsoft hoped. The issue stems from the switch to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset, which uses Arm architecture rather than the Intel x86 architecture most Windows laptops use. All of the newly unveiled Copilot+ PCs use the Snapdragon X Elite variants. (In the past, Snapdragon chipsets were mainly seen on phones and tablets. This is the first time so many are appearing on laptops.)

Over a dozen Copilot+ PCs, including the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, are already available for purchase or pre-order, with more to follow later this year. Microsoft first announced this new line-up of AI PCs at Microsoft Build 2024, heralding them as the future of mobile computing.

However, this news from Samsung South Korea highlights a critical issue that, if unresolved, could hamper the line-up's launch. Luckily, there may be hope.

Are Copilot+ PCs still worth buying?

This news from Samsung South Korea may be alarming for those considering buying one of the new Copilot+ PCs just launched this week. However, things might not be as dire as they appear.

First, it's important to note that South Korea has its version of Windows due to an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft in 2005. Microsoft threatened to revoke Windows support in South Korea after accusations that it broke fair trade rules, but Microsoft ultimately lost the case.

Ever since it created a unique Korean version of the Windows operating system, it's possible that these compatibility issues only apply to the Korean version of Windows 11. Users in other regions might not be affected.

Additionally, remember that the era of Copilot+ PCs is just getting off the ground. Many apps might soon be ported to ARM architecture, allowing them to run natively on laptops with Qualcomm chipsets. Suppose these compatibility issues crop up in other regions, not just South Korea. In that case, software developers will likely ensure their apps, including top-rated apps like Google Drive and Fortnite, can run natively on Copilot+ PCs.

So, don't be discouraged if you just ordered a shiny new Copilot+ PC. If the compatibility issues Samsung South Korea revealed impact users around the world, it will likely be a temporary problem. We'll monitor the situation closely and test these new devices at Laptop Mag soon, so stay tuned for more details.