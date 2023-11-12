Save up to 70% off my favorite work-from-anywhere essentials

News
By Sarah Chaney
published

These tools make working from anywhere a breeze

woman working on laptop
(Image credit: @christinhumephoto on Unsplash)

If you work for yourself or the company you work for lets you work from anywhere, working from a coffee shop or the library instead of your home can be a refreshing change of pace. You can't take your entire desk setup with you, but there are a few tech essentials that can make work easier.

I rounded up my favorite work-from-anywhere essentials that I use on a weekly basis, and all of them are on sale right now ahead of Black Friday. With these tech tools, you can work from anywhere within your home, like on the couch or in bed, or take your work with you to the car, a university, or anywhere else you think you'd be productive.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Laptop: was $1,650

Lenovo Yoga 9i Laptop: was $1,650 now $1,300 @ Best Buy

My Gen 7 Lenovo Yoga 9i is no longer being sold, but this Gen 8 model is, and it's $350 off right now. The Gen 8 model features a newer processor along with all my favorite aspects of the Gen 7 laptop, like the Bowers &  Wilkins rotating soundbar, 14-inch 4K OLED display, and handy 2-in-1 functionality.

View Deal
Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: was $80

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: was $80 now $70 @ Walmart

This mouse is super compact, can connect to up to three different devices, and has an insanely smooth scroll wheel. Plus, it's a near-silent mouse, so you won't annoy anyone in public with loud clicks. Snag it for $10 off right now! 

View Deal
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini: was $150

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini: was $150 now $130 @ Amazon

Using your laptop's keyboard while you're working in a coffee shop is okay, but using an external keyboard like Logitech's MX Mechanical Mini is better. This keyboard easily fits inside a backpack, can pair with three devices, has backlit keys, and is much more comfortable to type on than a laptop keyboard.

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $265 @ Walmart

These headphones have been a fan-favorite for quite a while, and you can save $83 on them during Black Friday. They offer excellent active noise cancellation to drown out the bustle of a crowded shop while you're working, and a long-lasting battery life so you don't need to worry about charging for days, or maybe even the whole week.

View Deal
KLEAR Adjustable Laptop Tray: was $70

KLEAR Adjustable Laptop Tray: was $70 now $56 @ Amazon

This laptop tray has saved my productivity on days when I don't feel like sitting in a chair at my desk. I can hop from the bed to the couch to the floor for a new environment, and adjust the tray's height or angle to accommodate that new space. There's plenty of space on the tray for my laptop, planner, and even a keyboard and mouse if I use a laptop stand or put my laptop in tent mode.

View Deal
Omoton Laptop Stand: was $100

Omoton Laptop Stand: was $100 now $30 @ Amazon

The best thing about this laptop stand is that it can rotate 360 degrees. You can also adjust the height and angle of the stand, but that 360-degree rotation is so nice when you want to show someone else what you're working on. The stand puts your laptop at an optimal height, so your neck and shoulders won't feel so strained at the end of the day.

View Deal
Anker 10000mAh Power Bank: was $22

Anker 10000mAh Power Bank: was $22 now $15 @ Amazon

Keeping your devices charged is essential while you're working from anywhere. It's small enough to slip in your backpack's side pocket, and its 10,000mAh capacity can provide plenty of juice to charge your phone, keyboard, mouse, or other devices throughout the day.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic: was 400

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic: was 400 now $370 @ Best Buy

When you sit a lot at your job, a smartwatch or fitness tracker helps remind you to get up and walk around. Of course, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic helps me in other ways during my work day, like making sure I don't miss any important calls and allowing me to easily set Pomodoro timers or change the song that's playing without getting distracted by my phone.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,700
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6...
Walmart
$2,019
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
(14-inch)
Our Review
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro -...
Apple
View Deal
HP Envy 16
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
HP 16" ENVY 16-h1010nr...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
Surface Laptop Studio for...
Microsoft US
$1,619.99
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
Microsoft Surface Laptop...
Target
$1,799.99