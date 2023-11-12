Save up to 70% off my favorite work-from-anywhere essentials

If you work for yourself or the company you work for lets you work from anywhere, working from a coffee shop or the library instead of your home can be a refreshing change of pace. You can't take your entire desk setup with you, but there are a few tech essentials that can make work easier.

I rounded up my favorite work-from-anywhere essentials that I use on a weekly basis, and all of them are on sale right now ahead of Black Friday. With these tech tools, you can work from anywhere within your home, like on the couch or in bed, or take your work with you to the car, a university, or anywhere else you think you'd be productive.

Check out: 75 best Black Friday deals 2023

Lenovo Yoga 9i Laptop: was $1,650 now $1,300 @ Best Buy My Gen 7 Lenovo Yoga 9i is no longer being sold, but this Gen 8 model is, and it's $350 off right now. The Gen 8 model features a newer processor along with all my favorite aspects of the Gen 7 laptop, like the Bowers & Wilkins rotating soundbar, 14-inch 4K OLED display, and handy 2-in-1 functionality.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: was $80 now $70 @ Walmart This mouse is super compact, can connect to up to three different devices, and has an insanely smooth scroll wheel. Plus, it's a near-silent mouse, so you won't annoy anyone in public with loud clicks. Snag it for $10 off right now!

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini: was $150 now $130 @ Amazon Using your laptop's keyboard while you're working in a coffee shop is okay, but using an external keyboard like Logitech's MX Mechanical Mini is better. This keyboard easily fits inside a backpack, can pair with three devices, has backlit keys, and is much more comfortable to type on than a laptop keyboard.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $265 @ Walmart These headphones have been a fan-favorite for quite a while, and you can save $83 on them during Black Friday. They offer excellent active noise cancellation to drown out the bustle of a crowded shop while you're working, and a long-lasting battery life so you don't need to worry about charging for days, or maybe even the whole week.

KLEAR Adjustable Laptop Tray: was $70 now $56 @ Amazon This laptop tray has saved my productivity on days when I don't feel like sitting in a chair at my desk. I can hop from the bed to the couch to the floor for a new environment, and adjust the tray's height or angle to accommodate that new space. There's plenty of space on the tray for my laptop, planner, and even a keyboard and mouse if I use a laptop stand or put my laptop in tent mode.

Omoton Laptop Stand: was $100 now $30 @ Amazon The best thing about this laptop stand is that it can rotate 360 degrees. You can also adjust the height and angle of the stand, but that 360-degree rotation is so nice when you want to show someone else what you're working on. The stand puts your laptop at an optimal height, so your neck and shoulders won't feel so strained at the end of the day.

Anker 10000mAh Power Bank: was $22 now $15 @ Amazon Keeping your devices charged is essential while you're working from anywhere. It's small enough to slip in your backpack's side pocket, and its 10,000mAh capacity can provide plenty of juice to charge your phone, keyboard, mouse, or other devices throughout the day.