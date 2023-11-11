5 Black Friday deals I recommend for streaming and content creation

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023 but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're someone looking to get into streaming or content creation in general, the best time to shop is Black Friday.

We've gathered a shortlist of all the tools you need to get that stream up and going and, more importantly, looking professional. You might not need everything here, so pick and choose.

Here are 5 Black Friday streaming deals you can get right now.

Gaming laptop: Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

First things first, if you don't have a gaming machine, you're going to have a hard time getting any serious streaming done. Professional streamers have two fully out desktops -- one for playing and one for streaming, so let's try to consolidate that into one machine for now. If you already have a gaming desktop or a gaming laptop, then you could potentially pick the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro up as an assist.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,499 @ Lenovo

Save $500 on the latest Lenovo Legion 5i Pro. This gaming rig packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz matte 500-nit display for best-in-class viewing. Powering the machine is a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM. All of your important docs and game files are housed on the laptop's speedy 1TB SSD.

In our Lenovo Legion Pro 5i review, we gave the laptop 4 out of 5 stars. It had stellar performance for the price, and that was just an RTX 4060. For a similar price, you can get this deal with an Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. That'll be more than enough to crack through most modern AAA games.

We also complimented the Legion Pro 5i for its immersive 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display and its great keyboard.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i won't make your streams pixel perfect, but it'll be just clean clean enough to bypass the "early days" phase that most content creators had to suffer through.

Microphone: Blue Yeti X

We're not going to throw you into the gauntlet with a $500 microphone -- we're not there just yet. For now, let's stick to USB microphones. Our favorite happens to be the Blue Yeti X.

Blue Yeti X USB Microphone: $169 $132 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $37 (apply coupon at checkout) on the Blue Yeti X — our favorite USB microphone. Capture legendary Blue broadcast sound with exceptional presence and detail for podcasting, YouTube productions, game streaming, conference calls and voice-over work.

The Blue Yeti X is a stellar USB microphone. It rocks a sleek design outfitted with colorful and customizable LEDs. The mic itself features a solid, four-capsule-condenser array backed by great audio software.

For a discount, it is worth the amount of improvements you get over its predecessor or other USB microphones in its class. The next upgrade from USB microphones are XLR microphones, and I'd avoid those for now unless you're comfortable spending triple the price. And that's not including the XLR cable and the mixer.

Camera: Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam

Again, cameras can get hella expensive, so instead of throwing $500 monstrosities at you, we recommend going with something simpler. My favorite 1080p pick is the Razer Kiyo Pro. You might've heard me complain about 1080p webcams before, but that's only in laptops, I promise. I mean, do you see how big this thing is?

Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam: $199 $89 @ Amazon

The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is priced at just under $100. This pro grade camera features a powerful adaptive light sensor and captures 1080p video and photos. With HDR capabilities and ease of use, it's the ideal webcam for streamers.

In my Razer Kiyo Pro review, you'll notice that I gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars. It might be lower than you'd expect for the avid recommendation I'm providing. It scored lower than it should have because at the time the Razer Kiyo Pro was $200. Now we're at a point where it is reasonably priced.

The Kiyo Pro has an adaptive light sensor that helps determine how bright or dark the image should be. There are also Wide, Medium and Narrow field-of-view options for the lens. Overall, the picture quality balances color and contrast very well.

Capture card: Elgato HD60 X

While you can stream PC games exclusively, there's a whole ecosystem you'd be missing out on if you do. If you have your eyes set on a console, we recommend picking up a capture card like the Elgato HD60 X.

Elgato HD60 X: $179 $149 @ Amazon

The Elgato HD60 X is one of the more affordable ways to game capture, offering recording capability for 60 fps at 1080p or 30 fps at 4K. It also offers passthrough for 120 fps at 1080p and 60 fps at 4K.

Two HDMIs and a USB Type-C cable are all you need to start recording your PS5 or Xbox Series X gameplay. The Elgato HD60 X doesn't offer the highest next-gen frame rates, as it's capped at 60 fps/1080p or 30 fps/4K. However, with a high passthrough of 120 fps at 1080p and 60 fps at 4K, you won't lose out on your own quality while playing.

Besides, 60 fps/1080p and 30 fps/4K are more than enough to get you started. Twitch actually recommends users to stream at 720p. Most people don't watch streams at high resolutions and that's because they don't have the bandwidth for it.

Light: Razer Ring Light

A good camera can only get you so far. In fact, the poorest cameras can always be enhanced by great lighting. And since we're going with the Razer Kiyo Pro, let's keep it in the family with the Razer Ring Light (which is Digital Camera World's best ring light).

Razer Ring Light: $79 $44 @ Razer

The Razer Ring Light offers a 12-inch diameter light with a brightness of 500 lumens. You can adjust the colors to 3000K, 4500K, 6500K (Warm White, Balanced White, Cool White). The tripod height ranges from 15.8 to 53.2 inches, so there's plenty of room to work with.

The Razer Ring Light is perfectly designed for the Razer Kiyo Pro, so you don't have to worry about compatibility. But it can also hold up phones as well as any camera that takes a 1/4-inch mount.

The LED bulb produces 500 lumens of brightness and its color can be adjusted to 3000K, 4500K, 6500K (Warm White, Balanced White, Cool White). It's also dimmable from 10 to 100%, so you don't have to blind yourself while recording. And since the tripod height ranges from 15.8 to 53.2 inches, there's plenty of room to work with.