I review keyboards for a living: This is my favorite portable keyboard for class

If you're using a tablet as your main device for studying this school year, you should have a good portable keyboard to go with it.

Like many college students today, I used an iPad as my main device in college. It's versatile, lightweight, and great for taking notes with the Apple Pencil. What it's not great for is typing out essays. Typing on a touchscreen is cramped and uncomfortable, but many college students simply can't afford a pricey accessory like Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Luckily, there's an alternative that balances price, performance, and portability: the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2.

Logitech Keys-To-Go 2: $80 @ Amazon Thin, lightweight, and designed for portability, the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is a must-have for college students studying with a tablet. At a fraction of the price of Apple's Magic Keyboard, you get a snappy, satisfying typing experience that far exceeds typing on a touchscreen.

Logitech Keys-To-Go 2: The perfect tablet keyboard for students

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is the perfect companion for your tablet thanks to its thin, lightweight, ultra-portable design and easy setup. Connecting it to my iPad via Bluetooth only took a minute, and the tri-mode wireless buttons make it easy to swap between my iPad and desktop PC.

The Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 has a few upgrades over the original version, making it especially well-suited for college students. Logitech completely redesigned it, leaving the rubberized, mushy keys of the older version in the past.

The second-generation model looks and feels like a normal laptop keyboard with snappy switches and matte plastic keycaps. I review keyboards for a living, so I was skeptical about a portable keyboard like the Keys-To-Go 2. The typing experience impressed me, though. It's similar to a MacBook keyboard, which is far better for typing out homework and essays than a touchscreen keyboard.

Plus, the Keys-To-Go 2 has a protective cover that keeps it safe and clean in your backpack. You can flip it behind the keyboard to use as a thin stand when you're typing.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're going back to school with a tablet this year, the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is the perfect accessory for making your iPad a laptop rival. At $80, it costs a fraction of the price of Apple's Magic Keyboard but delivers an equally satisfying typing experience. It's also much lighter at just 0.48 pounds, compared to the Magic Keyboard, which weighs 1.8 pounds (1st generation 11-inch model).

Tablet accessories aren't the only back-to-school tech you can save on this year. Make sure you stop by our guide to back-to-school tech deals to score discounts on everything from headphones to backpacks!

See also: Best college student discounts and perks 2024