Rode doubles down on wireless mic magic with a dual ME mic kit

Creators craving grab-and-go audio freedom rejoice! Rode, the audio innovator, takes its celebrated Wireless ME mic to the next level with a dual transmitter set, doubling your recording possibilities.

Announced earlier today, this pocket-sized powerhouse lets you capture the voices of two people simultaneously, or even three, all with the receiver's built-in mic and without sacrificing the pristine audio and impeccable user experience that made the ME an instant classic.

Remember the game-changing Wireless GO? Rode redefines convenience again with a tiny mic system packing pro-grade sound and effortless use. This tiny titan takes wireless convenience to the next level, featuring state-of-the-art Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission for crystal-clear audio and Rode's signature ease of use.

Rode Wireless Me Dual

There's more to the ME than its size. Its Series IV digital transmission ensures crystal-clear recordings while intelligent GainAssist technology auto-adjusts levels so you can you focus on content, and not fiddling with dials. And get this: the built-in mic of the dual transmitter version captures both sides of the story, perfect for interviews or solo vlogging.

Need a third? Simply engage the receiver mic and you're a three-person audio powerhouse. Having previously reviewed the first gen wireless ME mic, I was quite impressed. There's even a White Wireless ME option that blends seamlessly with lighter clothing or your preferred aesthetic, Rode have literally covered all bases.

It's the perfect marriage of simplicity and sophistication. Professional sound, grab-and-go ease, and the freedom to capture multi-voiced stories – all in a package weighing barely more than a feather. The dual Wireless ME arrives in Spring 2024 for US $199, ready to elevate your audio game with one click.