Rode Wireless Me review: Grab and Go audio for under $150

Rode continues its dominance in the content creator space, delivering a lightweight, user-friendly wireless mic kit and a new video companion app that enhances the overall experience.

Rode Wireless Me specs Price: $149 Microphone: Omnidirectional microphone Frequency Range: 20 Hz – 20 kHz Sample Rate: 48kHz/24Bit Analog Inputs: TRS (lavalier microphone Input) Output Connection: 3.5mm TRS USB-C Weight: Transmitter 1.12 ounces Reciever 1.12 ounces Size: Transmitter 1.73 x1.78 x 0.7-inches Reciever 1.74 x 1.79 x 0.7-inches Battery Life: 7 Hours Transmission Distance: Up to 328 feet

Plug and playability with multiple devices is the name of the game for the Wireless Me, making it the perfect choice for everyone from beginners to advanced shooters who require excellent audio that’s quick to set up.

The Rode Wireless Me ($149) is the company's next installment in its content creator wireless mics lineup; that, although similar to the popular Wireless Go II , its slight variance is more than cosmetic. Immediately you will notice the lack of an LCD display on the receiver. And there’s an interesting design change, there’s a microphone on the receiver which allows it to be used as a second mic. This does away with having two separate transmitters and creates an even smaller footprint, as you no longer require a second device.

Read on to learn the ins and outs of Rode’s latest home run.

Rode Wireless Me pricing and availability

The Rode Wireless Me costs $149 and comes with a transmitter, and a receiver, which also has a built-in omnidirectional microphone, connection cables, and a swift carrying case to keep it all safe. From the moment you open the box, you can connect to just about anything and start filming your content while recording some mighty fine audio in either stereo or mono.

For just $149, run-and-gun content creators can snag this and get to work as soon as you get them out of the box and charged up.

If you’re on a super tight budget and only need a single wireless mic setup, the $99 Razer Seiren BT could be a more affordable option. You could also pick up the Movo WMX-2 Duo for $149.95, and it also comes with everything you need to jump straight into creating right out of the box. If you have a bigger budget and want a more premium setup, you should look into the Rode Wireless Go II (opens in new tab) for $299 or the DJI Mic for $329.

Rode Wireless Me design

Rode’s build quality and performance are top-of-the-line, which holds true for the Wireless Me. The Rode Wireless Me comes with what appears to be two identical black boxes.

(Image credit: Future)

However, one is the transmitter unit with a built-in omnidirectional mic you attach to your subject, and the other one is the receiver, which you attach to your recording device (smartphone/tablet/camera) via one of the supplied cables.

(Image credit: Future)

Both arrive with cold shoe clips that double as clothing clips to attach to a jacket or shirt. As mentioned previously, both have integrated omnidirectional microphones, USB ports for charging and connecting to your computer, smartphone, and tablet. There is also a 3.5-millimeter TRS socket on the transmitter for connecting a lavalier mic if you wish to be more stealthy about your mic placement.

The key difference between the Wireless Me and the Rode Wireless Go II is the receiver has its own mic.

(Image credit: Future)

This allows the person running the camera to record and interview or chat back and forth simultaneously. Having two individual audio channels also helps in post with overall sound quality.

When you open the box, you will find a set of four cables for connecting the receiver to a 3.5mm TRS camera mic socket, a 3.5mm TRRS cable for smartphones with a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C cable to Android devices and computers, plus a Lightning cable for iPhones . You also have clip-on windshields that come in handy when recording outdoors, especially if it’s a bit windy out.

Although this is a two-mic setup, you can add a third mic if needed. Who doesn’t love options? And in keeping with that mindset, you’ll find that the Wireless Me is compatible with Rode’s Series IV wireless setup, allowing it to be used with the company’s other wireless products.

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike its predecessor, the Wireless Go II, or the DJI Mic, the Me does not have onboard recording capabilities due to a lack of storage. So remember to back up your audio to whatever device the Wireless Go II is connected to.

Rode Wireless Me setup and controls

The Wireless Me is extremely plug-and-play. So you should take advantage of the free Rode Connect app, which is available for download on both your smartphone (Android/iOS), computer (Windows/macOS) and gives you more intimate control settings to take advantage of.

(Image credit: Future)

All of the mic controls can be found in the Rode Central desktop and phone app. When you first plug the transmitter or receiver into your computer, you may receive a prompt to update your firmware. It’s something you’ll see several times over the lifetime of your device because Rode has a nice habit of improving performance.

You will notice settings for output levels and whether or not you wish to set the Gain Assist to auto or dynamic. The options provide automatic level monitoring that helps prevent your audio from clipping during recordings.

Rode Wireless Me audio quality

From the streets of Brooklyn, NY, to the quiet aviary that is my backyard, the Wireless Me recorded flawless audio in each and every environment. The integrated mic on both units focus on your vocals and captures the full tonal range of your voice. When combined with a lavalier, you get even tighter audio, but truthfully, the Wireless Me kit was a win each and every time.

I set up my camera and walked 150 feet down my street, filming myself walking toward my building, while talking to myself. Sure, my neighbors think I’m strange, but the resulting audio recording was excellent, as the unit was clipped to my suit jacket’s lapel, catching the natural timbre of my voice against the gentle background of birds and light traffic.

When the wind picked up, it was the perfect time to test out the windscreens, and they produced the desired effect. When I plugged a lavalier mic into the transmitter unit, the audio recorded, while hidden near my neck, was truly fantastic and usable on every level of production.

Rode scored major points for keeping a winning design while also making small changes to make a more affordable wireless mic kit for beginners and novices alike while maintaining high quality audio recording performance.

Rode Wireless Me software

Over time, Rode has developed a suite of free audio software to enhance the user experience and extend the capabilities of its products. As mentioned above, it starts with the Rode Connect software, which helps you choose the options that work best for you, while also allowing you to quickly upgrade your firmware.

Rode’s Reporter app is a user-friendly recording app that works seamlessly with the Wireless Me and other Rode wireless mic products while offering an easy-to-use interface. The Rode reporter app is great for recording a solo podcast or for when you’re interviewing someone while using the Wireless Me mics.

(Image credit: Future)

Lastly, Rode Capture is a new app for iOS devices that lets you capture excellent audio and video with just your smartphone. The easy-to-use iOS video app comes with some potent features and offers direct in-app control of compatible Rode microphones. You can use it to capture professional audio while also recording video in dual camera mode using both the front and selfie cameras. It’s a nifty feature if you’re conducting an interview. There is also picture-in-picture and split-screen recording modes, which allows you to take full advantage of the Wireless ME’s dual-integrated microphones. The tandem is an excellent combo for those creating content for TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat or YouTube.

Rode Wireless Me battery life

The Wireless Me transmitter and receiver are both rated for seven hours of continuous recording. In my testing, I got nearly ten hours, but I did turn them off once or twice while moving my camera around and taking short breaks to take calls and answer emails.

I will add that unlike DJI or the Movo WMX, the Wireless Me doesn’t come with a charging case, which is a little disappointing. However, you will find they can be charged with most portable chargers. They charge up rather quickly if connected to a laptop, and I notice a full charge takes about 45 minutes. Rode should look into a charging case because most of its competitors offer this at a similar cost.

Bottom Line

For under $150, finding a premium wireless mic kit is a struggle. The Rode Wireless Me is a fantastic little dual-mic kit that’s simple enough for first-timers but it’s also very useful for serious filmmakers or content creators. Adding a built-in mic on the receiver is a smart touch that could prove to be a huge help to those who tend to shoot a lot of solo projects or interviews.

In the past year there have been several cheaper options brought to market, but the Rode Wireless Me, is a pro-level premium device that is easy to use and grants users many options. From connecting to a DSLR or to a smartphone, you’re insured excellent quality recordings time and time again.