Movo WMX-2 Duo review: The sub-$200 wireless mic kit to beat

Movo’s WMX-2 Duo wireless mic kit gives content creators an affordable wireless mic option that allows you to record pro-level audio at a fraction of the price of competing systems.

Movo WMX-2 Duo specs Price: $199.95

Microphone: Omnidirectional microphone

Frequency response: Low Cut Off: 35 Hz - 18 kHz

Weight: Transmitter 1.09 ounces Receiver 1.06 ounces Charger 6.7 ounces

Size: Transmitter 2.4 x 1.24 x 0.6-inches Receiver 2.4 x 1.24 x 0.6-inches

Battery Life: 7 Hours plus additional 14 hours via the charging case

Transmission Distance: Up to 328 feet

Movo’s WMX-2 Duo wireless mic system for content creators jumps out of the box with everything you’ll need to record excellent audio, whether you’re using a DSLR, mirrorless, or smartphone camera.

I was shocked by how much Movo packed into this tiny white and green box. From every connection cable you could ever need, to a set of pro-level lavalier (lav) mics, and a charging case that extends the system's battery life.

If you’re a content creator looking for an affordable all-in-one solution, the Movo WMX-2 Duo may be perfect for you.

Movo WMX-2 Duo pricing and availability

The Movo WMX-2 Duo costs $199.95 and comes with two transmitters, one receiver, the hard plastic charging case, connection cables, and a set of lav mics that allow you to connect to a computer, camera, or smartphone. From the moment you open the box, you can connect to just about anything and start filming your content while recording some mighty fine audio in either stereo or mono.

Lone wolves looking for a single setup can snag one for $149.95.

If you’re on a tight budget and only need a single wireless mic setup, the $99 Razer Seiren BT may be a better choice for you. If you have a bigger budget and want a more premium setup, you should look into the Rode Wireless Go II (opens in new tab) for $299 or the DJI Mic for $329.

Movo WMX-2 Duo design

The Movo WMX-2 Duo consists of a pair of transmitters and receivers. As expected they’re pretty unassuming, made of dark grey hard plastic. They’re nearly identical in design with the exception of the white font TX lettering for transmitter or RX for receiver. On the right side of each unit we find the Back, Set and, Mute buttons.

(Image credit: Future)

At the top of the two transmitters, there’s a built-in omnidirectional microphone and a 3.5 mm jack to connect a lav microphone. Along the left, there’s a USB-C port for charging. On the back is a built-in belt clip and charging contacts for when they’re charging in the case.

(Image credit: Future)

As far as the receiver, at the top there are two 3.5mm jacks: one for audio output and the other for headphones to monitor your audio. On the left side of the unit, there’s the USB-C jack, while around the back is the same belt clip and charging contacts as.

(Image credit: Future)

The all-black charging case is hardy, but the plastic shell isn’t as rigid or as reassuring solid as the charging case of the DJI Mic. It’s also larger and a little clunky, but it works well. When the WMX-2 Duo units are in the case, it closes with a satisfying click and reopens with a firm button push. The power button and LED lights sit on the right side of the charging case which indicate power remaining in the case, and whether or not the wireless mic system is charging. Also included are a pair of windscreens that connect directly to each unit’s built-in microphones.

(Image credit: Future)

I like the overall design of the Movo WMX-2 Duo wireless mic system, and the build quality of the receiver and transmitter units is solid. However, when you bring in the DJI Mic, the overall design is like comparing a Hyundai to a Mercedes. Hyundai makes great cars, but they’re not a Mercedes. But give me a dependable Hyundai any day because it’s going to get the job done consistently with little to no fuss, and I love that. However, both the Rode Wireless Go II and DJI Mic come with built-in storage and can record pro-level audio on their own.

Movo WMX-2 Duo setup and controls

The user interface is so clean and easy to use that I became enamored with it due to its simplicity. Sure, I love the touch screens on the Rode Wireless GO II and DJI Mic, but there is something to be said for simple things that not only work, but work very well like the WMX-2 Duo. Once you realize that the mute button is also the power button on the WMX-Duo receiver you’re off to the races.

(Image credit: Future)

I, however, initially did not look and aimlessly pushed buttons till I noticed the embossed symbol and pushed down on it and held it for three seconds. Once turned on, the non-touch LCD screen lights up in a lovely blue that is bright and clear.

(Image credit: Future)

On the screen, while using either the Back, Set, or Mute buttons, you can quickly adjust your settings. You can raise or lower the gain, choose stereo or mono recording, or mute the system entirely when taking a moment to reset.

Movo WMX-2 Duo audio quality

From my backyard to the streets of Brooklyn, the Movo WMX-2 Duo wireless mic system proved up to the challenge in every situation and condition. I tested the built-in mics with and without the included windscreens and the included lavalier microphones.

I stood 50 feet away from my camera and the receiver in my backyard and filmed a brief video using the built-in mics clipped to my T-shirt. They did a nice job of isolating my vocals and creating a clear, clean recording. Then the wind picked up, which was the perfect time to try out the windscreens and they produced the desired effect. I recorded some more as they were battered by the windy elements.. I also walked around the busy Park Slope Brooklyn streets and was pleased with the audio quality with an acceptable amount of New York City background noise.

In the past, Movo’s lav mics were mediocre at best, but they’ve improved a great deal, and they really made a difference. My test results were extremely close to the quality I got from both the Rode Wireless Go II and the DJI Mic when using the same Rode lav mics.

Movo earns major points for pricing this kit within reach of those on a budget, but also for the quality of the overall kit. The lav mics did an amazing job capturing all the different tones and inflections of my voice and focused on my vocals while minimizing background noise. Yes, we know 2.4-GHz mics will not give you the range of DJI or Rode, but 328 feet isn’t shabby, and it’s rare that you’re ever that far away from your subjects.

Movo WMX-2 Duo software

(Image credit: Future)

The Movo WMX-2 Duo is completely plug-and-play. That means it doesn’t require any downloads or proprietary software to work. It played nicely with my recording software across all devices I used it on.

Movo WMX-2 Duo battery life

The Movo WMX-2 Duo’s receiver and transmitter units are rated for seven hours of battery life, and with two full recharges with the charging case, you’re looking at 21 hours of use. That’s a full day of content creation and more. I only had to recharge the system once. I used the WMX-2 for nine hours the first day and recharged the system during my lunch hour. Something to keep in mind is that if you’re like most content creators, you’re putting the devices back into the charging case between takes or while moving to another location. So they will remain charged throughout the day without any real effort.

The charging case has a 3,000mAh capacity battery and takes about four hours to fully recharge when plugged into a laptop or 2 hours when plugged into a wall charger. I found it recharged faster when I used a fast charging device like Anker’s Nano II USB-C charger. It reached a full charge in about 2 hours when I did that. Also, my Chargeasap Flash Pro has a fast-charging option and charged the case fully within two hours, further stretching how long I could record audio while filming. Bravo on battery life, Movo, ya done good, kids.

Bottom Line

The Movo WMX-2 Duo is an affordable get-it-done wireless mic kit you can snatch up for under $200 and record professional-level audio when filming content for your fans, friends, and supporters. With its multi-platform capability, you really get your money’s worth.



When you throw in the charging case and battery life, the only thing keeping the Movo WMX-2 Duo from matching either the Rode Wireless Go II or DJI Mic is the lack of built-in storage. Also, the built-in omnidirectional mics aren’t as good, but they’re close enough in a pinch, andyou can expect pro-level recordings with the included lav mics. Overall, the Movo WMX-2 Duo is one of the top wireless mic systems you can buy.