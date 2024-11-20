A 30th Anniversary PS5 re-stock is here — here's how to get your hands on Sony's limited edition PS1-inspired console before it's too late

The release date for Sony's limited edition 30th anniversary PS5 is finally here.

On Thursday, November 21, the gray PS1-inspired console — complete with the rainbow PlayStation logo — is officially released and PlayStation Direct is getting ready to offer customers another crack at the $500 Slim digital edition variant.

According to Sony, the 30th Anniversary PS5 digital edition will go on sale through PlayStation Direct at 1 pm Eastern and 9 am Pacific.

There's also a chance that other major retailers may re-stock the console, so be prepared for any last-minute drops. During the last re-stock sales went live at 10 am Eastern. It's hard to say if this potential re-stock will see drops at the same time, but it's worth looking out.

If you missed your chance to capitalize on the last re-stock, here's how to give yourself a fighting chance to get in on this round.

How to nab a 30th Anniversary PS5 through PS Direct

If you’ve been down the PlayStation 5 pre-order rabbit hole before, you know these restocks can be difficult to nab.

We’d recommend pre-loading the deals page, logging into your PlayStation account, and ensuring you have a valid credit card saved on file ahead of time to help your chances of taking home one of these slick retro console bundles.

Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us. The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Being first and on time is the best way to actually seize the moment. If PS Direct sells out too quickly, here are some other retailers that might also have new stock available.

Where to check for 30th Anniversary PS5 re-stock

What does the 30th Anniversary PS5 digital edition bundle come with?

As a re-cap, the digital edition bundle won't come with all the trappings of the original drop, but will still come with a lot to love. Here's a rundown: