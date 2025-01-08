MSI kicks off CES 2025 with new RTX 50 series gaming laptops: Specs, design, and everything we know so far

MSI just announced new Raider, Stealth, Vector, and Crosshair gaming laptops

The MSI Crosshair A18 HX gaming laptop in front of an abstract orange and purple background
(Image credit: MSI, edited with Canva)

CES 2025 is officially underway, which means new gaming laptops, including several updates to MSI's gaming line-up, with the Raider, Vector, Stealth, and Crosshair featuring Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs.

These are among the first laptops with Nvidia's latest graphics cards, so I know I'm not alone when I say I'm excited to see how they perform. We'll have to wait until we can run them through our rigorous lab tests to see whether any of them will make our best gaming laptops. They have some stiff competition, though.

MSI has several horses in the race. It announced a plethora of new gaming laptops this week featuring both Intel and AMD chips. So, if you want to upgrade to an MSI gaming laptop in 2025, you're spoiled for choice. Here's a look at the specs for each of the new models:

Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue
Laptop Mag at CES 2025

This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AMD MSI gaming laptops
Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Raider A18 HXMSI Vector A18 HXMSI Stealth A18 AI+MSI Stealth A16 AI+MSI Crosshair A18 HX
CPUAMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3DAMD Ryzen 9 9955HXAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370AMD Ryzen 8000 series
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080/5070 TiNvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080/5070 TiNvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080/5070 TiNvidia GeForce RTX 50 series
RAMUp to 96GBUp to 96GBUp to 96GBUp to 64GBUp to 96GB
Storage2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots
Display18-inch, 120Hz, UHD+18-inch, 120Hz, QHD+18-inch, 120Hz/240Hz, UHD+/QHD+16-inch, 240Hz, QHD+, OLED18-inch, 240Hz, QHD+
Image 1 of 4
The MSI Stealth A16 AI+ gaming laptop in front of a gray background
MSI Stealth A16 AI+(Image credit: MSI, edited with Adobe Express)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Intel MSI gaming laptops
Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Raider 18 HX AIMSI Stealth 18 HX AIMSI Vector 17 HX AIMSI Vector 16 HX AI
CPUIntel Core Ultra 9 275HXIntel Core Ultra 9 275HXIntel Core Ultra 9 275HXIntel Core Ultra 7 255HX/Core Ultra 9 275HX
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080/5070 TiNvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080/5070 TiNvidia GeForce RTX 5080/5070 Ti
RAMUp to 96GBUp to 96GBUp to 96GBUp to 96GB
Storage2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots
Display18-inch, 120Hz, UHD+18-inch, 120Hz/240Hz, UHD+/QHD+17-inch, 240Hz, QHD+16-inch, 240Hz, QHD+

Based on these specs, it looks like MSI will be relying on two top processors for its gaming line-up this year: the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX. Almost every model is available with any of the top three Nvidia 50 series graphics cards, so gamers will have plenty of freedom for customization.

MSI kept things fairly minimal when it comes to design this year. The Vector, Stealth, and Raider have virtually the same plain black chassis with a simple MSI logo on the lid. You still get a full RGB keyboard inside, though. So, these three could be a good pick for gamers who want a more low-key laptop. The Crosshair is a bit more creative, with a more prominent MSI logo covering the lid, but still relatively minimalistic.

We'll cover all the latest gaming announcements from CES 2025 all week, so stay tuned for more news and updates.

Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Freelance Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards