MSI kicks off CES 2025 with new RTX 50 series gaming laptops: Specs, design, and everything we know so far

CES 2025 is officially underway, which means new gaming laptops, including several updates to MSI's gaming line-up, with the Raider, Vector, Stealth, and Crosshair featuring Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs.

These are among the first laptops with Nvidia's latest graphics cards, so I know I'm not alone when I say I'm excited to see how they perform. We'll have to wait until we can run them through our rigorous lab tests to see whether any of them will make our best gaming laptops. They have some stiff competition, though.

MSI has several horses in the race. It announced a plethora of new gaming laptops this week featuring both Intel and AMD chips. So, if you want to upgrade to an MSI gaming laptop in 2025, you're spoiled for choice. Here's a look at the specs for each of the new models:

Laptop Mag at CES 2025 This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD MSI gaming laptops Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Raider A18 HX MSI Vector A18 HX MSI Stealth A18 AI+ MSI Stealth A16 AI+ MSI Crosshair A18 HX CPU AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 AMD Ryzen 8000 series Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080/5070 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series RAM Up to 96GB Up to 96GB Up to 96GB Up to 64GB Up to 96GB Storage 2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots 2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots 1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot 2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots 2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots Display 18-inch, 120Hz, UHD+ 18-inch, 120Hz, QHD+ 18-inch, 120Hz/240Hz, UHD+/QHD+ 16-inch, 240Hz, QHD+, OLED 18-inch, 240Hz, QHD+

Image 1 of 4 MSI Stealth A16 AI+ (Image credit: MSI, edited with Adobe Express) MSI Vector 17 (Image credit: MSI, edited with Adobe Express) MSI Raider 18 HX AI (Image credit: MSI, edited with Adobe Express) MSI Crosshair A18 HX (Image credit: MSI, edited with Adobe Express)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel MSI gaming laptops Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Raider 18 HX AI MSI Stealth 18 HX AI MSI Vector 17 HX AI MSI Vector 16 HX AI CPU Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX/Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080/5070 Ti RAM Up to 96GB Up to 96GB Up to 96GB Up to 96GB Storage 2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots 1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot 2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots 2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots Display 18-inch, 120Hz, UHD+ 18-inch, 120Hz/240Hz, UHD+/QHD+ 17-inch, 240Hz, QHD+ 16-inch, 240Hz, QHD+

Based on these specs, it looks like MSI will be relying on two top processors for its gaming line-up this year: the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX. Almost every model is available with any of the top three Nvidia 50 series graphics cards, so gamers will have plenty of freedom for customization.

MSI kept things fairly minimal when it comes to design this year. The Vector, Stealth, and Raider have virtually the same plain black chassis with a simple MSI logo on the lid. You still get a full RGB keyboard inside, though. So, these three could be a good pick for gamers who want a more low-key laptop. The Crosshair is a bit more creative, with a more prominent MSI logo covering the lid, but still relatively minimalistic.

We'll cover all the latest gaming announcements from CES 2025 all week, so stay tuned for more news and updates.

