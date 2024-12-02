This Chromebook is only $109 for Cyber Monday (and it's not even the cheapest one we've found)
Seriously.
Black Friday was an impressive showcase of laptops deals, but Cyber Monday is bringing things to a close in a big way.
Those looking to score a serious last-minute steal on tech for Cyber Monday are in luck. Cyber Monday laptop deals are pushing the savings even higher. Right now, you can score the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for just $109 — a saving of $140.
Crazier still, that's not even the cheapest Chromebook we've come across. Right now, you can buy the ASUS Chromebook Laptop C202SA-YS04 for only $86 at Walmart. Yes, $86.
At this price, Walmart is practically paying you to take it, as it wouldn't surprise me if the price of this laptop was cheaper than the sum of its parts. Do we recommend the Asus Chromebook at this price? Not in the slightest. Not unless this is something for someone who requires the absolute basics, anyway.
Still, prices on Chromebooks are tumbling left, right, and center. While the IdeaPad 3i seems like a moonshot of a deal, there are many more like it! You can even save $160 on the ASUS CM1402 Chromebook, now only $139 for Cyber Monday at Best Buy.
However, let's keep our focus on the IdeaPad and take a closer look at this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal.
Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Cyber Monday deal
Save $140 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for Cyber Monday and grab yourself one of the lowest-priced Chromebooks available online (that's worth having).
Features: Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Chrome OS.
Release date: 2024
Reviews: While we haven't personally reviewed the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook, this laptop is generally favored online and seen as a great daily driver for light computing and net-based activities.
Buy it if: You want an easy-to-use, lightweight, and simple way to browse the web and answer emails in an uncomplicated manner. This Chromebook is great for those who aren't all that tech-savvy, or those that only need a computer for the very basics.
Don't Buy it if: You need a laptop for more than light internet browsing. Lenovo's Chromebook may excel at simpler tasks, but it'll struggle for much of anything else due to its low RAM and weak processor.
If you're looking for more from a laptop, check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals to find something better suited to you.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.