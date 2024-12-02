This Chromebook is only $109 for Cyber Monday (and it's not even the cheapest one we've found)

Black Friday was an impressive showcase of laptops deals, but Cyber Monday is bringing things to a close in a big way.

Those looking to score a serious last-minute steal on tech for Cyber Monday are in luck. Cyber Monday laptop deals are pushing the savings even higher. Right now, you can score the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for just $109 — a saving of $140.

Crazier still, that's not even the cheapest Chromebook we've come across. Right now, you can buy the ASUS Chromebook Laptop C202SA-YS04 for only $86 at Walmart. Yes, $86.

At this price, Walmart is practically paying you to take it, as it wouldn't surprise me if the price of this laptop was cheaper than the sum of its parts. Do we recommend the Asus Chromebook at this price? Not in the slightest. Not unless this is something for someone who requires the absolute basics, anyway.

Still, prices on Chromebooks are tumbling left, right, and center. While the IdeaPad 3i seems like a moonshot of a deal, there are many more like it! You can even save $160 on the ASUS CM1402 Chromebook, now only $139 for Cyber Monday at Best Buy.

However, let's keep our focus on the IdeaPad and take a closer look at this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Cyber Monday deal