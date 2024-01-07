Acer's 4.5-star Swift Go series is back at CES 2024 with Intel's AI tech inside

Thanks to Intel’s new Meteor Lake chips, AI powered laptops are all over CES this year and Acer is no exception. The company has added new Intel EVO certified AI laptops to their Swift lineup, including a redesigned Swift Go 14, the Swift Go 16, and the Swift X 14.

The Acer Swift X 14 refresh will also offer an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU up to the 4070 and the latest NVIDIA studio drivers.

We're on the ground in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. You can follow along with our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, Flipboard, and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

CES 2024: Acer Swift Go 16

Acer’s Swift Go 16 is pitched as a general productivity laptop, but it seems like a solid creator option with its 16-inch display panel, 1440p webcam, 3 microphones, Windows Studio Effects, plus Acer’s PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice 2.0 features. While this will give you the best possible zoom output on your next company call, the noise reduction, crisp visuals, and AI support makes this a solid choice for the creator on the go.

(Image credit: Acer)

The largest Swift Go also features Intel’s new Core Ultra CPUs with Intel AI boost, Copilot for Windows, a dedicated Copilot key for quick access, integrated graphics, up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and up to 32GB onboard LPDDR5X RAM. There's a decent number of customization options, so you can get the best possible fit for your needs.

(Image credit: Acer)

There are five different processor options for the Swift Go 16, from the high-powered Intel Core Ultra 9 185H on down to the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U. The H-series processors come with Intel's new Arc Graphics onboard, while the U-series processors get the Intel Graphics architecture. You also have three different display resolution options, from the 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touch display on up to the 3.2K 120Hz OLED option with DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Imax Enhanced Certification.

The Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72/T) will go on sale in March in North America, starting at $799.99 USD.

CES 2024: Acer Swift Go 14

Much like its larger sibling, the Acer Swift Go 14 line is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra CPUs with Intel AI boost, integrated graphics, Copilot integration, a 1440p QHD webcam, 3 microphones, plus Acer’s Purified View and Purified Voice 2.0 smart features. The Swift Go 14 also supports up to 2TB of SSD storage and 32GB of onboard RAM.

(Image credit: Acer)

Unlike the Meteor Lake launch model , the new Acer Swift Go 14 offers a redesigned chassis and an optional media-control touchpad for convenient entertainment system control. So it is a nice little refresh for the system, even though the Meteor Lake model just launched less than a month ago.

(Image credit: Acer)

Like the Swift Go 16, the Go 14 offers Intel Core Ultra processors from the 9 185H on down to the 5 125U with Intel Arc or Intel Graphics architecture. The 14 offers four different display configurations from a WUXGA IPS touchscreen to a 2.8K 90Hz OLED with DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Imax Enhanced certification.

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73/T) will launch in March in North America, starting at $749.99 USD.

CES 2024: Acer Swift X 14

For the creative professional who needs a bit more GPU power than the Intel Arc is capable of putting out, Acer is updating the Acer Swift X 14 with support for an NVIDIA GPU up to an RTX 4070, NVIDIA Studio validation, and optimized pre-installed NVIDIA Studio drivers.

(Image credit: Acer)

The Swift X 14 also comes with Windows Studio Effects, Acer PurifiedView, Acer PurifiedSound 2.0, and Acer’s Bio-Protection fingerprint scanner. The laptop supports up to 1TB of SSD storage, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. So it is gunning hard at the MacBook Pro 14 market, and has a price to match.

(Image credit: Acer)

The Swift X 14 will come with either the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Ultra 5 125H, for high-end CPU performance. The discrete GPU slot can house an NVIDIA RTX 4070, 4060, 4050, or 3050 depending on your needs. As far as the display panel goes, the Swift X 14 comes with either a 14.5-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED display with DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Calman verification or a 14.5-inch WQXGA 120Hz sRGB 100% panel.

The Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) will be available in North America in February, starting at $1,399.99 USD.